Charles HARRIS

HARRIS

HARRIS, Charles M., 78, of Richmond, Va., entered eternal rest Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ora Harris; and a sister, Gearline Fowler. He is survived by his son, Christopher Harris; two brothers, Robert Harris (Reba) and Edward Harris (Bea); and many nieces, nephews and friends. Charles proudly served his country during Vietnam in the U.S. Air Force. He was a rescue pilot, and a member of the "Jolly Green Giants" and earned multiple awards including the distinguished flying cross. He was always happy, kindhearted, friendly and very giving. He will be greatly missed. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service with military honors, was held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to your local Disabled Veterans association or VFW. 

