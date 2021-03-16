Charles L. COLLINS

COLLINS, Charles L. “Linnie,” 79, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Ethel Marie Collins; and is survived by four children, Leonard Shawn Collins (Colleen), Patrick Kevin Collins, Brian Scott Collins (Nicole) and Shannon Marie Lawson (Jerry); 10 grandchildren, Flannery, Eamonn, Maeve, Maggie, Nicole, Aaron, Kaitlyn, Konner, Adam and Emma; two great-grandchildren, Neko and Gabby; as well as his companion, Kathleen Fugett. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. bennettfuneralhomes.com