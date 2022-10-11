Charles LEWIS

LEWIS, Charles Steven, 72, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Elwyn Lewis; his mother, Anna Belle Lewis; and his brother, William "Billy" Lewis of Morristown, Tenn. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Lewis of Mechanicsville, Va.; his son, Steven Lewis; his daughter-in-law, Kristen Lewis; his granddaughter, Liliana Lewis, of Chapel Hill, N.C.; his daughter, Joanna Lewis of Mechanicsville, Va.; his sister, Helen Chandler of Dublin, Va.; as well as two nieces, a nephew; and a friend of more than 70 years, HP Beets and his wife, Dee, of Morristown, Tenn. Charles had a lifelong love of education, working at J. Sargent Reynolds Community College and the Virginia Community College System. He found a love for cruising later in his life, which he was able to enjoy with family and friends. His quiet, reserved demeanor coupled with a wicked sense of humor will be missed. There will be no public services. If you wish to make a memorial donation in his name, please consider the National Kidney Foundation, your favorite local library or church.