 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles LEWIS

  • 0
LEWIS

LEWIS, Charles Steven, 72, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Elwyn Lewis; his mother, Anna Belle Lewis; and his brother, William "Billy" Lewis of Morristown, Tenn. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Lewis of Mechanicsville, Va.; his son, Steven Lewis; his daughter-in-law, Kristen Lewis; his granddaughter, Liliana Lewis, of Chapel Hill, N.C.; his daughter, Joanna Lewis of Mechanicsville, Va.; his sister, Helen Chandler of Dublin, Va.; as well as two nieces, a nephew; and a friend of more than 70 years, HP Beets and his wife, Dee, of Morristown, Tenn. Charles had a lifelong love of education, working at J. Sargent Reynolds Community College and the Virginia Community College System. He found a love for cruising later in his life, which he was able to enjoy with family and friends. His quiet, reserved demeanor coupled with a wicked sense of humor will be missed. There will be no public services. If you wish to make a memorial donation in his name, please consider the National Kidney Foundation, your favorite local library or church.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lois LONGEST

Lois LONGEST

LONGEST, Lois Ann, 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved hu…

Robert FAUTEUX

Robert FAUTEUX

FAUTEUX, Robert M. "Bob," 59, of Milford, went to be with his Lord on Sept. 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his little buddy, Rocky. He …

Carolyn SCOTT

Carolyn SCOTT

SCOTT, Carolyn Ann, 80, of Manteo, N.C., beloved wife and mother, parted from this world on Sept. 18, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Ha…

SNITZER

SNITZER

SNITZER, James "Jim" Christopher, age 60, passed away on Aug. 29, 2022, at VCU Massey Cancer Center, Thomas Palliative Care Unit, after a batt…

Jessie TALLEY

Jessie TALLEY

TALLEY, Jessie Carole, 80, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father,…

DAVID FARROW

DAVID FARROW

FARROW, David R., 63, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Sept. 15, 2022, after a 14-month battle with leukemia. He was preceded in death by his…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News