LEWIS, Charles Steven, 72, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Elwyn Lewis; his mother, Anna Belle Lewis; and his brother, William "Billy" Lewis of Morristown, Tenn. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Lewis of Mechanicsville, Va.; his son, Steven Lewis; his daughter-in-law, Kristen Lewis; his granddaughter, Liliana Lewis, of Chapel Hill, N.C.; his daughter, Joanna Lewis of Mechanicsville, Va.; his sister, Helen Chandler of Dublin, Va.; as well as two nieces, a nephew; and a friend of more than 70 years, HP Beets and his wife, Dee, of Morristown, Tenn. Charles had a lifelong love of education, working at J. Sargent Reynolds Community College and the Virginia Community College System. He found a love for cruising later in his life, which he was able to enjoy with family and friends. His quiet, reserved demeanor coupled with a wicked sense of humor will be missed. There will be no public services. If you wish to make a memorial donation in his name, please consider the National Kidney Foundation, your favorite local library or church.
Charles LEWIS
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
LONGEST, Lois Ann, 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved hu…
Even in the face of this weekend’s inclement weather forecast, the parking lot of Green Top Sporting Goods was overflowing with visitors from …
Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown is bringing fall spirit to the Hanover County community throughout October. Despite a last minute cancellation of t…
Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) has launched a first-of-its-kind program to support educators with provisional teaching licenses.
FAUTEUX, Robert M. "Bob," 59, of Milford, went to be with his Lord on Sept. 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his little buddy, Rocky. He …
SCOTT, Carolyn Ann, 80, of Manteo, N.C., beloved wife and mother, parted from this world on Sept. 18, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Ha…
The Hanover County Board of Supervisors recently had a lengthy discussion about the complex process of removing an appointed public officer in…
SNITZER, James "Jim" Christopher, age 60, passed away on Aug. 29, 2022, at VCU Massey Cancer Center, Thomas Palliative Care Unit, after a batt…
TALLEY, Jessie Carole, 80, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father,…
FARROW, David R., 63, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Sept. 15, 2022, after a 14-month battle with leukemia. He was preceded in death by his…