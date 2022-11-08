Charles LONGEST

LONGEST, Charles Arthur, passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2022. Charles was born June 25, 1928, in Cauthorneville, Va. He was preceded in death by his partner of 30 years, Betty Longest; sisters, Hazel Mcfarland, Pearl Loving; brothers, John Longest, Harold Longest, Henry Longest, Harry Longest and Calvin Longest; and his grandson, Jeremiah Goldsberry. He is survived by his three children, Michael Longest (Terri), Sharlene Goldsberry (Paul), Mark Longest (Donna); nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Charles served with the 101st airborne division (screaming eagles) at Camp Breckinridge, Kentucky as Chief Medical Technician. In 1962, he became a 32 degree Scottish Rite Mason and was raised to a Master Mason in Washington Henry Lodge #344. During his Masonic career, he was Master of his lodge in 1970. Charles was a member of Acca Temple Legion of Honor, where he held lifetime membership. His dedication to philanthropy was seen through his many acts of service throughout his life. The family received family and friends on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where the funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 5. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Childrens Hospital.