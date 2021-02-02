Charles Ray SMITH

SMITH, Charles Ray, 71, of Mechanicsville, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Janie Carneal and Charlie O. Smith; and his beloved dog, Brutus. He is survived by his wife, Dottie; two children, Karen Andrews and Erik Smith (Megan); four grandchildren, Dylan, Jillian, Cassie and Jeffrey; sister, Tenny Cole; family friend, Calvin Edmunds; as well as several nieces, nephews and his extended “McDonald’s Family.” Charles was a hair dresser for over 50 years in the Mechanicsville area. He always had a way of making you laugh no matter the situation. He was the type to give you the shirt off his back or the last dollar in his wallet if someone needed it. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. The family would like to thank James River Hospice for their care. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or Hanover Humane Society, 12190 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. bennettfuneralhomes.com
