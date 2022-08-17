Charles RUSSELL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RUSSELL, Charles Curtis, 81, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Aug. 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his son, Curt. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joan; daughter, Wyndi Munn (Bill); two grandsons, Jonathan Munn (Leah) and Russell Munn (Danielle); great-granddaughter, Mara; brother, Larry Russell (Mary Beth); and several nieces and nephews. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was the owner and President of A.T.W. Inc. Charles loved his family, traveling, especially to Italy and rooting for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with a graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

