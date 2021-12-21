CHARLES SWECKER

SWECKER, Charles Frankie "Poppie," of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord on December 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Swecker. He is survived by his children, Danny Swecker (Blair), Debbie Parrish (Mark); grandchildren, Morgan and Evan Swecker, Alex and Tori Parrish; siblings, Betty, Zana, Stephen, Sammy and Keith. Poppie was a family man who loved his grandchildren more than anything. The family received friends on Thursday, December 16 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service followed at 1 p.m. Entombment will take place in Hollywood Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
