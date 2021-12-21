 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by LifePoint Church RVA
CHARLES SWECKER
0 Comments

CHARLES SWECKER

  • 0
SWECKER

SWECKER, Charles Frankie "Poppie," of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord on December 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Swecker. He is survived by his children, Danny Swecker (Blair), Debbie Parrish (Mark); grandchildren, Morgan and Evan Swecker, Alex and Tori Parrish; siblings, Betty, Zana, Stephen, Sammy and Keith. Poppie was a family man who loved his grandchildren more than anything. The family received friends on Thursday, December 16 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service followed at 1 p.m. Entombment will take place in Hollywood Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Muse and Vieni united in marriage
News

Muse and Vieni united in marriage

Jennifer Lynne Vieni and Samuel Millikin Muse were married on Oct. 23, 2021, at the home of Glenn and Kathy Muse in Mechanicsville, Virginia, …

Time capsule saves 300th memories
News

Time capsule saves 300th memories

Hanover County Administrator John Budesky and Hanover Museum of History and Culture Executive Director Jaime Fawcett concluded the county’s of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News