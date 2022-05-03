Charlotte PROPST

PROPST, Charlotte Marie (Williamson), of Sandston, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 25, 2022, where she was greeted by her husband, Thomas Lee Propst Jr.; sister, Nancy Williamson; brother, Alex Williamson; parents, William and Anita Williamson; and special friends, Fangz and Brownie. She is survived by her colorful daughter, Tracy Lee Propst and "furgrandchildren," Yetah and Roscoe, all of Sandston. She is also survived by two brothers, Fred Williamson (Nancye) of Alton, Va. and Byrdie Williamson (Martha) of Danville, Va.; and sister-in-law, Betty Williamson of Alton, Va.; numerous nieces and nephews, many cousins, extended family and dear friends. Family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at Sandston Baptist Church in Sandston, Va., with the funeral service starting at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Washington Memorial Park in Sandston, Va. In honor of Charlotte, her daughter requests you to attend in your favorite Washington Football team attire or come as you are. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Sandston Baptist Church.
