Charlotte SCOTT

SCOTT, Charlotte Ann (Allen), "Nanny, Mother, Mama," 87, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 66 years, Everett; her parents, Orie and Estelle Allen; and three siblings, Kyle, John "Buddy" and Patricia "Pat." Charlotte is survived by her devoted son, Gene and his wife, Margaret; two special grandchildren, Corey and Melissa (Chris); and her sweet grandchild, Maddi, all of Mechanicsville; as well as her sister-in-law, June Allen; brother-in-law, Barry Bibb and families. She retired after more than 40 years working at various grocery stores, most often in the meat department. She spent time time working for Koslows, Food Town and Ukrops, in which she retired from in 1996. Charlotte enjoyed decorating for each holiday, her kitties and most importantly, spending time with her family. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Interment Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hanover Fire and EMS.

