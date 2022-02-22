Chickahominy Pipeline announces ‘pause’ to project

Chickahominy Pipeline LLC announced a “pause” to its natural gas pipeline project last week after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) upheld a PJM Interconnection LLC (PJM) decision to remove Chickahominy Power from its interconnection queue.

PJM is a regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of electricity through 12 east coast states including Virginia and the District of Columbia. The Chickahominy Project had been in the PJM project queue since October 2016 and entered into an Interconnection Service Agreement (ISA) on Sept. 3, 2019. Chickahominy Power suspended the project on Dec. 20, 2019, and ended suspension one year later.

In a January FERC filing, PJM requested the commission to accept its cancellation of the Chickahominy ISA for “failure to meet milestones” and “proposing no viable path forward.”

According to the filing, PJM notified Chickahominy Power of its failure to meet its milestone to complete at least 20% of project site construction by Nov. 1, 2021. With the company’s failure to cure the breach, PJM issued a notice of cancellation to the agreement on Dec. 14.

“PJM declined to extend those milestones because Chickahominy has demonstrated no diligence or meaningful progress since entering the queue,” the filing stated.

In addition, the filing stated that PJM “exercised its reasonable discretion” not to extend the milestone dates because it would have been “unreasonable and contrary to the public interest under the circumstances.”

The roughly 85-mile natural gas pipeline was set to run from Louisa County through Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Charles City counties in order to feed a proposed Chickahominy Power plant.

The proposed pipeline struck heavy opposition from landowners of the affected counties and has faced similar project setbacks in the past, including a State Corporation Commission (SCC) December 2021 ruling that Chickahominy Pipeline is a “public utility” and subject to Commission regulation.

As expressed in previous Hanover County Board of Supervisors meetings by board members and citizens, lack of transparency by project officials contributed to lingering opposition to the proposed pipeline.

During last week’s Hanover County Board of Supervisors meeting, county administrator John Budesky said he spoke to some “very pleased residents” following the announcement of the project’s suspension.

“And this time, there’s no indication of when or if the project will come back,” Budesky said. “And so I think that will give some relief to some of our very concerned residents and give us an opportunity hopefully to get ahead next time if they do come back.”

During the meeting’s Citizen’s Time, two Beaverdam residents expressed their gratitude to board members and Budesky for diligently working to find more information on the project, answer questions and listen to community concerns.

“We’re here because you all have been so helpful to us,” one Beaverdam resident said. “We’re both landowners that were in the path of this proposed horrific and ridiculous project … and we really just want to thank you all from the bottom of our heart.”

Chickahominy Pipeline issued an official online statement on Monday, Feb. 14 announcing the halt to the project.

“Although Chickahominy Power may reenter the PJM queue in the future, in light of this regulatory setback as well as the uncertainty remaining with the SCC, Chickahominy Pipeline needs to press ‘pause’ on its pipeline efforts until its sole end-user, Chickahominy Power, is in a position to move forward,” the release states.