BEAZLEY, Chris. Friends, family and the go-kart racing community are mourning the loss of Chris Beazley, 43, of Mechanicsville. Chris passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, as the result of a tragic automobile accident while traveling home from a race in South Carolina with his family and a family friend. The accident occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 14, when Beazley's vehicle was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver on Interstate I-85 in Durham, North Carolina. Also in the car were Beazley's wife, Elaine Herring Beazley, six-year-old daughter, Ella Beazley and 16-year-old Isabel Sipe, daughter of former Capital City Speedway promoter, Ronnie Sipe. All passengers were transported to Duke Medical Center with multiple injuries, where they remained for several days. Raised in Caroline County, Chris Beazley worked as a transportation manager for Medline. He had raced go-karts since he was 12 years old and was most currently serving as the track promoter for Capital City Speedway in Ashland. The outpouring from the racing community has been enormous, including blood drives, multiple fundraisers and tributes pouring in on social media. The hashtag #BeazleyStrong has been trending. Donations to the families can be made at stevekingfoundation.org and 100% of the funds raised will go directly to the families. Although he loved racing and was well known along the east coast, his greatest loves were his heavenly Father, his wife and his three daughters. Chris is survived by his wife, Elaine Herring Beazley; three daughters, Tinsley, Faith and Ella Beazley; his father, Hugh C. Beazley; his sister, Donna Whittaker (Troy); two brothers, Mike Beazley (Lisa) and Randy Beazley (Tina); and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Dottie Beazley; and his brother, Troy Beazley. Chris is laid to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery.