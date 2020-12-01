Christine Flagg PITTS

PITTS, Christine Flagg, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll “Billy” Pitts. She is survived by her daughters, Christy Pitts (Joel) and Linda Williams (Mark); three grandchildren, Douglas Williams (Libby), Taylor Adams and Kelsey Williams; two great-grandchildren, Virginia Grace Williams and Mark Douglas Williams III; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a lifelong member of Chamberlayne Baptist church. Christine enjoyed tennis, golf, bridge, dancing and spending time with her friends and family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Covenant Woods, Manor East. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 30, at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church in Milford, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Hermon Church Cemetery Fund at 22370 Mattaponi Trail, Milford, Va. 22514. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.