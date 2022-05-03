Christopher YACKLON

YACKLON, Christopher Alan, 25, of Hanover County, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, William Carter and Sir Kane Yacklon. He is survived by his newly wedded wife, Brooke Whitesides Yacklon; his mother and stepfather, Deborah and Tracy Crouch; brother, Charlie Yacklon (Ashley); sister, Crystal Crowder (Ray); mother and father-in-law, William and Lisa Whitesides; brothers-in-law, David Whitesides (Rebecca) and Brandon Whitesides; nieces and nephews, Corban and Avalyn Yacklon, Jacob and Angel Crowder and Madison, Lizzy, Makenna and Cooper Whitesides; and many other friends and relatives. Chris proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He loved spending time doing anything outdoors. He never met a stranger and would go out of his way to help anyone in need. He enjoyed tinkering with his tools and guns. Chris had the brightest smile and gave the world's greatest hugs. Thankfully, God saw it fit to bring Christopher to be baptized just a few months before he lost his battle. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, https://suicideprevention lifeline.org/. If you or anyone you know needs help, call the hotline at 1-800-273-8255.