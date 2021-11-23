Citizen engagement integral to comprehensive plan update

Envision Hanover is the title of the review project selected by the community development committee and seconded by the board.

Maloney said that name will be used for branding the project complete with logos and marketing images.

“We felt like it was comprehensive and conclusive,” board chair and chairman of the CDC Sean Davis said regarding the committee’s selection of the name.

The planning director outlined a plan that seeks to offer citizens numerous opportunities to have a voice in what the 2023 plan will include or revise.

“There are going to be four phases as proposed for this citizen engagement plan,” he said.

The first phase will focus on identifying needs by holding four open houses across the county and provide citizens with surveys to gather input.

“We are also going to be participating in what we refer to as drop-in events,” Maloney said. “Those could be anything from very informal encounters such as setting up a table with some information in a public location such as the library, to actually various community events where we will interact with residents.”