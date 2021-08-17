Citizen engagement is key to success of Montpelier project

$10 million community center/library planned

Hanover officials are taking the first steps to begin a project that has long been anticipated in the Beaverdam area. A new library and community center are planned for the area, and, last week, officials began gathering input from citizens regarding location and plans for the new facility.

The county conducted three informational sessions earlier this month at the Montpelier Center for Arts and Education to provide preliminary plans and location options for discussion as citizens listened and later asked questions regarding the project.

“The board has considered this project for many years and now they have not only verbally committed to the project, but they have funded it,” County Administrator David Budesky told an assembled group of residents at the center last week.

“Tonight, we are going to talk about some thoughts and some concepts,” he said. “We want to get the word out that the county is committed to doing the project and we want feedback. We want to know what you like, dislike. You’re going to see an enlightened measure of citizen involvement on this project as we move forward.”