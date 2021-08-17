Citizen engagement is key to success of Montpelier project

$10 million community center/library planned
Hanover officials are taking the first steps to begin a project that has long been anticipated in the Beaverdam area. A new library and community center are planned for the area, and, last week, officials began gathering input from citizens regarding location and plans for the new facility.
The county conducted three informational sessions earlier this month at the Montpelier Center for Arts and Education to provide preliminary plans and location options for discussion as citizens listened and later asked questions regarding the project.
“The board has considered this project for many years and now they have not only verbally committed to the project, but they have funded it,” County Administrator David Budesky told an assembled group of residents at the center last week.
“Tonight, we are going to talk about some thoughts and some concepts,” he said. “We want to get the word out that the county is committed to doing the project and we want feedback. We want to know what you like, dislike. You’re going to see an enlightened measure of citizen involvement on this project as we move forward.”
Attendees were provided feedback sheets that were collected at the meeting’s end, but realizing that all concerned citizens could not attend the information sessions, the county is accepting comments regarding the project via e-mail and phone through this week. Residents can submit comments to https://www.hanovercounty.gov/244/Montpelier-Park or contact Parks and Recreation Director Derek Stamey, 804-365-4690 or DLStamey@hanovercounty.gov.
“This process is extremely important to make sure we hear all of those opinions,” Budesky said.
Parks and Recreation Director Derek Stamey outlined a plan that included two potential locations for the new facility. One option provided a building site further down adjacent Clazemont Road and would not disturb the area where the baseball field is currently located. A second option places the new center on Wickham Field behind the arts center and would eliminate the ball field. Both proposed sites are located on county park property.
The Clazemont Road option, identified as Option A in the presentation, could incur significant site clearance costs due to the topography of the area. Estimated construction costs are $10.6 million.
“If that was the ultimate selection then we would have to identify approximately $2.5 million to complete the project,” Stamey said. In addition to the costs, the site contains only one entry and exit and lacks connectivity with the remainder of the complex.
Stamey said choosing the current baseball field would incur decreased site preparation costs and does offer two points of ingress/egress. Increased parking associated with the Option B site could also utilize overflow parking at the arts center.
He noted the baseball field had been used minimally for four years with the lighting system deactivated for the past 24 months. “All of our league play is concentrated at Poor Farm Park,” Stamey said.
But, a number of residents took exception with that assertion stating the field has remained a staple of community life for many years and still enjoys considerable activity.
“The field has been part of our community for years,” said Susan Wickham Webb. “I think we should preserve the field, so our kids will have a place to play.”
Dan Johnson lives on Clazemont Road and questioned possible impacts from increased traffic. No traffic impact study is required for the project due to its minimal impact, according to county officials. If there were identified traffic issues, Budesky said they could be addressed during the planning process.
Another attendee asked if the additional monies needed for both options might affect county taxpayers. Budesky conceded that additional funds are needed for both options, and current improvements slated for the area could be delayed so those funds could be used to complete the library/community center project, thereby alleviating the need for any additional taxpayer funding.
Stamey said the project is badly needed and that his department is committed to constructing a facility that will serve the community well in the years to come.
“I can tell you without a doubt the Montpelier Community Center is priority one for our department, and I am really looking forward to engaging with all of you as we seek your feedback,” Stamey said.
In 2016, supervisors approved $5 million for a new library, and Parks and Recreation partnered with the library later that year and requested a single library/community center project.
Board members approved $8 million in their FY2018 CIP for the project, but construction costs have increased since that time and estimates now place the project’s cost at $9.9 to $10.7 million, depending on which site is selected.
The proposed 20,000-square-foot building included a new library with classroom, study and conference rooms. The new community center will feature a full-size gymnasium and two classrooms. After a decision is reached regarding location, the project will take 18 to 24 months to complete.
Budesky said it’s important to gather those comments to produce a product that will stand the test of time. “These kinds of facilities and investments are 50-year investments that will be here for your children, their children and generations to come.”