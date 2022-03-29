Citizens bring school transgender issue to supervisors

HANOVER – More than 100 impassioned citizens came to speak to the Hanover County Board of Supervisors last week in response to continuing county debate over transgender and nonbinary inclusive policies in Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS).

The crowd of visitors swarmed the meeting room in response to a Hanover County School Board decision to engage Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) for legal review of the current HCPS “equal educational opportunities” policy.

ADF is a Christian legal advocacy group “committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, marriage and family, parental rights, and the sanctity of life,” according to ADF’s website.

The decision to seek legal guidance from ADF passed with a 4-3 vote during the March 8 school board meeting and drew immediate backlash by LGBTQ supporters, particularly concerning ADF’s history of backing anti-LGBTQ policies.

A series of protests followed the school board’s decision. A virtual Zoom meeting was held on March 16 by Equality Virginia, the Hanover County NAACP, ACLU Virginia, He She Ze and We and Side by Side Virginia to organize and take action against the decision. In addition, Atlee High School students organized a walkout on March 18 and drew together a crowd of community protestors.

Debate surrounding the HCPS equal opportunities policy gained momentum last fall when school board members voted against incorporating certain Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) guidelines that allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

Virginia ACLU filed a lawsuit against the school board in December 2021 following the decision on behalf of five transgender students in Hanover County.

Over 30 Hanover citizens signed up to speak during the March 23 board of supervisors meeting to express both disapproval and support of the decision.

Chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek prefaced citizen’s time by clarifying that while board of supervisors members appoint school board officials, the supervisors have no authority to “compel the school board to act in a certain way or simply remove a school board member” under state law.

She explained that appointed school board members can only be removed for reasons tied to individual wrongdoing. Any petition to remove a school board member requires a majority vote of approval by the board of supervisors and would be heard by the Hanover Circuit Court.

“Members of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors take an oath of office to serve all constituents faithfully and impartially,” Kelly-Wiecek said. “We take that oath very, very seriously.”

In order to ensure all citizens had the opportunity to speak, board members divided citizen’s time into two segments and voted to extend the public comment period to 11 p.m. Citizens both pre-registered and in attendance were invited to speak for three minutes each at the beginning of the meeting and end.

Many in opposition to the school board’s decision said they are in violation of state law by failing to adopt fully inclusive policies for transgender and nonbinary students.

“They are creating hostile educational environment for my child and others like him,” said Kelly Carter Merrill, a resident of the Ashland District. “If you value having an appointed school board, you must find a way to hold these bad actors accountable.

Merrill said with a lack of inclusive guidelines for bathroom use in schools, her son avoids using the restroom entirely. Others mentioned that while schools provide gender neutral bathrooms, they are difficult to access and take away from instructional time.

Many citizens who spoke in support of the school board’s decision said they are acting on behalf of parental authority.

“Parental rights are enshrined in the Code of Virginia,” said Kimberly Thurston, a Mechanicsville resident. “And that means that all parents have the right to decide what is best for their child, not specific groups.”

Various speakers in support of the school board argued parents have the right to choose what topics are taught to their children in schools.

“Schools need to go back to teaching the basics and let the parents teach the morals and values,” said Rebecca Hendricks, a Chickahominy District resident. “I don’t care what you do behind closed doors.”

“So you’re saying that maybe transgender and LGBTQ can’t be themselves in school but only in their home?” said Dottie Walsh, a Beaverdam resident, shortly after Hendricks.

A majority of discussion surrounded the topic of parental concern for their child’s safety, with parents worried about the vulnerability of their children if VDOE guidelines for inclusive bathrooms were enacted.

“The policies pertaining to bathrooms and changing facilities jeopardize the bodily safety and privacy of young girls,” said Todd Gathje, an Ashland resident. He said the concerns of a “vast majority” of parents were ignored by the state.

“We urge you to stand behind the members of the school board and with the vast majority of Hanover parents who have chosen this course of action,” Gathje said. “In their wisdom, they’ve chosen a high-caliber law firm to represent them at no cost to taxpayers. This is responsible governance.”

Speakers on the other end argued that LGBTQ students are vulnerable in the absence of inclusive policies, with many parents and advocates sharing stories of students who face bullying by peers.

Bethany Greene, a Cold Harbor resident, said she stood to advocate for this group of “vulnerable children” and called for schools to create a “safe place” for all children.

“Some of them come from supportive and loving families yet still struggle with demons brought on by the hatred of others,” Greene said. “Some don’t come from supportive and loving families and they need a safe place.”

Christopher Berg, a Chickahominy resident, said his nonbinary child regularly struggles with bullying and mistreatment by peers. He argued a lack of guidelines and employee training regarding the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students has negatively affected his child’s education.

“Our transgender and nonbinary students, including my student, deserve to be supported and respected. They deserve to receive the same education as their peers,” Berg said.

After an emotional series of debate, the evening ended on a lighter note with the last few speakers calling for both sides to unite and address the overarching issue of bullying in schools.

Rob Sanders, an Ashland resident, said he has seen both sides to the community. He said while he received a “myriad of hostile comments” in school, he additionally experienced an “unequivocally large amount of community support” in the loss of a fellow classmate.

“It needs to be nurtured, and it needs to be cared for by the community members and board members here today by starting to make outreach programs for some of the most vulnerable people... specifically gender non-conforming and nonbinary students” Sanders said.