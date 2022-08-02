Citizens call for ‘new direction’ on school board

Backlash against a recent Hanover County School Board appointment dominated the public input portion of last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Toward the beginning of the meeting, chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek said she received various inquiries by constituents about the process of removing an appointed school board member. As discussed in a previous meeting, she clarified that removal of a school board member calls for a majority of supervisors to petition the circuit court for further review, and removal typically requires findings of malfeasance.

“Our role here is to appoint someone, and once that person is appointed, it really is a court process for removal,” she said.

Various citizens stood during the public input portion calling for a “new direction” in the school division, referencing a circulating Hanover NAACP open letter distributed on Monday, July 25.

The letter, written by Hanover NAACP President Pat Hunter-Jordan, stated why the organization is “increasingly concerned about the changes [they] have seen in the Hanover County School Board over the last few years.”

“The words and actions of certain school board members directly oppose Hanover County Public Schools’ stated goals and mission to provide a safe, equitable and inclusive education to a diverse student community,” the letter states.

The letter furthers that “Mechanicsville Supervisor Canova Peterson’s appointment of Mr. John Redd to replace incumbent school board representative Mr. Sterling Daniel continues this disturbing pattern.”

The letter references claims made by Redd to the Richmond Times-Dispatch that spurred concern by multiple Hanoverians prior to his appointment. Redd expressed his intentions to serve as a “conservative, Christian voice” on the school board if appointed and to focus on “education of the students, not indoctrination of the students, not promoting social change that is illogical, immoral and/or ungodly.”

The letter further highlights a series of emails sent by Redd to supervisors and school board members that were obtained through Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act.

Emails sent by Redd in 2020 display his disapproval of Daniel as the Mechanicsville representative following Daniel’s vote to approve the name changes of Mechanicsville High School and Bell Creek Middle School.

In another email sent to Peterson last November, Redd reiterated his concerns after Daniel voted in favor of adopting a transgender inclusive bathroom policy. He stated that Daniel “does not represent the views & values of the majority of the constituents of this district; he apparently has a liberal, progressive agenda that is not prevalent to Hanover County.”

The Hanover NAACP letter argued that the obtained emails show that Redd “is unwilling or unable to understand the harm inflicted by the schools’ original names” and “his contempt…toward members of the LGBTQ community, with special venom directed at transgender students.”

The letter requests that the board of supervisors reconsider school board members who act against goals outlined in HCPS’ “Profile of a Hanover Graduate” and for members of both boards to participate in professional instruction in diversity, equity and inclusion related to public education.

Redd offered a statement to the Times-Dispatch following the letter’s release.

“Have you done any research on the source of this letter? Does this letter represent the views of the Hanover NAACP or the views of an angry African American lady who holds the title of president of that organization?” Redd wrote. “Check it out — do a little research on Pat Hunter-Jordan — that could result in an interesting story for a truth-seeking investigative reporter. I will not be making any further comment.”

Various speakers during last week’s meeting condemned Redd’s labelling of Hunter-Jordan.

“Based on his recent comments to the media, it is clear and unfortunate that Mr. Redd does not represent Hanover County’s values… integrity, accountability, respect and inclusiveness,” said Galit Fraserr of the South Anna District.

Lorie Foley of the Ashland District said she was “horrified” that Redd labeled Hunter-Jordan as an “angry African American lady.”

“If Mr. Redd doesn’t respect the president of the NAACP, how can I trust that he will have the best interest in mind of the thousands of black and brown children in our school system?” Foley said.

Foley requested that supervisors appoint school board members who are “qualified, professional, inclusive and diverse.”

“I come here this afternoon with a smile on my face, and I hope that reflects that I am not an angry black woman,” Hunter-Jordan said. She wore a Hanover NAACP shirt to convey that as elected president, she represents and speaks for her organization in everything she says and does, she said.

“When I come to speak, I come to speak about policy, about things you can change,” Hunter-Jordan said. “And so again, we request that training is provided for your board of education so that they will learn how to be respectful, to show integrity, and most of all – that you begin to appoint people who show a diverse population here in Hanover County.”

Hunter-Jordan said she and her organization are proud of the work they have done in the community and will continue to fight for equality and inclusiveness of all community members.

“We hope you will join us in that effort. We hope you will appoint people who will work with us in that effort,” Hunter-Jordan said.

Redd offered a comment to The Local following his statement to the Times-Dispatch. He wrote:

“I apologize for the careless comment I made about Ms. Hunter-Jordan. I also apologize for the distraction it has caused for the School Board in achieving its mission. While I take exception with the allegations made against me in the letter issued by the Hanover NAACP, dated July 25, 2022, I respect and value all people and perspectives, whether I agree with them or not. Although I am a man of much conviction, I am aware of my responsibilities as a School Board member, and I am committed to serving the needs of all students and families. I will, to the best of my ability, work with my fellow board members to accomplish this important work to help ensure our students continue to receive an exceptional education. This is where my focus will remain moving forward.”