Citizens oppose landfill expansion proposal

A proposal to amend a conditional use permit in regard to an existing construction debris landfill and borrow pit faced pushback from residents during last week’s Hanover County Planning Commission meeting.

A public hearing was held for the proposed amendment on behalf of Ashcake Road Landfill, Inc. Nick Moore, owner of the landfill and applicant, filed a request to allow for the closure of the existing landfill, which is located on the north line of Ashcake Road at its intersection with Johnson Town Road. The current area will reach its permitted limits in the next few years.

In addition, the proposed amendment would allow for the conversion of the site’s borrow area to a new landfill once the existing landfill is closed.

The borrow area operates under a permit from the Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (DMME), and landfills are monitored on a regular basis by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). If approved, the conversion of the borrow area to a landfill must be constructed and operated in accordance with DEQ policies and regulations.

A condition of the application stated that all requirements of the closure plan must be completed, inspected and approved by the DEQ within six months of beginning operation of the new landfill. Hanover County Planning Department staff recommended approval of the overall plan with an expansion of the time frame to 12 months to allow for enough time for all necessary studies to be completed.

A community meeting was held on March 22 at Brown Grove Baptist Church where the applicant provided background on the landfill site, which has been at its location since 1987. He and project officials additionally addressed commonly-raised concerns by residents, including traffic generated by the landfill, dirt and debris on Ashcake Road and the life of the borrow area.

The applicant plans to extend the pavement from the entrance of the landfill, with the gate relocated approximately 700 feet from the road, to reduce dirt and debris on Ashcake Road. A traffic study was also conducted that determined the site generates roughly 5% of trips per day along Ashcake Road. Because the new landfill area would open after the existing is closed, traffic is predicted to remain the same. The applicant also clarified that there is no more land on which they can expand since the remaining areas are the required buffers or wetlands.

Scott Courtney of Resource International spoke on behalf of the applicant during the public hearing and proposed the landfill’s benefits to the community.

“Ashcake Road provides a service to the county,” Courtney said, pointing out the site’s location, with its close proximity to I-95 and centralized location for the county, minimizes traffic to local roads and takes pressure off the county’s own landfill site.

He said the Ashcake Road Landfill additionally provides a service to small businesses and contractors, which make up around 40% of its users, as well at the community and its members.

Several residents spoke during the public hearing to raise concerns over the landfill’s potential environmental impacts on the Brown Grove community, including hazardous materials contaminating the soil and groundwater, air pollution by asbestos and unpleasant smell omitted from the landfill.

Courtney said any liquid material or municipal waste are not permitted in Industrial and Construction and Demolition Landfills and regular inspections are conducted to prohibit these materials from entering the landfill. He also said the existing borrow pit’s environmental impact will remain unchanged.

DEQ regulations require the base of a landfill to be 5 feet above the groundwater, so drinking water from shallow wells will not be affected, he said.

Director of planning David Maloney recommended adding conditions to the application that specifically prohibit the acceptance of any hazardous material or asbestos to provide greater assurance.

Further discussion surrounded environmental justice issues raised by Brown Grove residents, specifically in regard to increasing industrial growth in the area.

“Brown Grove over the last several years has become… an environmental justice community across the nation, with impacts dating back to Interstate 95 split into the community physically, heavy industry and the airport and landfill following,” said Chris French, environmental justice committee chair for Hanover NAACP.

Bonnica Cotman, a lifelong Brown Grove resident, said any further applications for industrial growth should be put on hold until the county fully examines the long-term effects on the historic district.

“At what point are we going to say enough is enough?” Cotman said.

“We didn’t choose for I-95 to come through our property, but it did,” she added. “That doesn’t mean we’re supposed to become the hub for all of this industrial growth.”

She and others also called attention to the pending nomination of the Brown Grove Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) and the Virginia Landmarks Register (VLR), which will likely reach a resolution in early June.

The Hanover County Historical Commission reviewed the proposed landfill request during its meeting on May 3 and recommended that no zoning action be considered before a determination on the district’s nomination is completed.

Discussion among planning commission members surrounded how the proposed application would be affected if the district is nationally registered.

Maloney said the Ashcake Landfill, which is adjacent to the proposed historic district boundary, would likely require a higher level of environmental and historic scrutiny in order for the project to move forward.

He said the historic designation process is complex and unanswered questions may remain.

“I would suggest that the commission perhaps defer this matter for a month. My staff and I will work with the applicant, work with the state to clarify some of those questions and then we can come back next month and provide more specific direction for the planning commission with regard to the historic designation itself,” he said.