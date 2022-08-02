‘CJ the DJ’s Music Fest’ returns for day-long bash

Hundreds of community members came out Saturday to the CJ’s Thumbs Up Foundation annual fundraising CJ the DJ’s Music Fest at the Center of the Universe Brewing Company to enjoy a full day of live music, craft beer, food trucks, prizes and more while supporting a meaningful cause.

The event kicked off at noon with festivities lasting into the evening and featured barbeque and more at the Legendary Provisions food truck, a 50/50 raffle, free prizes, Giant Jenga and an impressive lineup of local performers throughout the day.

In addition, the Center of the Universe featured “Zazoo Zest” on behalf of the foundation, which was a lemon and cream ale perfectly suited for the day’s warm weather. All proceeds from the custom ale were donated directly to the foundation, with sales soaring throughout the day and even kicking a keg by the evening.

All proceeds from the music festival were donated to CJ’s Thumbs Up Foundation. Founded in 2010, the Ashland-based nonprofit provides assistance to families of children with chronic and life threatening illnesses.

Roger Reynolds, co-founder and director of programs of the foundation, shared how his foundation was born in honor of his daughter, Charlotte Jennie (CJ), who was diagnosed with a primitive neuro-ectodermal tumor in 2009.

“After the first surgery, when they brought her up from anesthesia, she couldn’t talk very well for the first day or so,” Reynolds said. “But she would give us a ‘thumbs up’ or ‘thumbs down’ in terms of how she felt, if she was hurting, or if she was doing okay, and she almost always gave us a thumbs up.”

Charlotte died peacefully at her home on Jan. 7, 2010, at just 4 years old. Her legacy lives on through the foundation and its impact on countless families who face similar hardships.

“We were so well supported by our friends and our community… so we kind of wanted to kind of pay that forward and create the nonprofit to help the families who kind of were in the same boat as we were in the hospital,” Reynolds said.

Together, Reynolds and his wife, Rachel, have grown their foundation over the years in various ways, such as evolving from a volunteer organization into a financial organization to help families pay bills and manage other expenses.

In addition, the foundation partnered with Connor’s Heroes Foundation to create the Lunch Bunch Program, providing free meals to families of pediatric patients at the Children’s Hospital in Charlottesville on Wednesdays and the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on Thursdays. Thanks to support from local vendors, they are able to keep meal costs low while serving around 10,000 people a year.

Reynolds said the parents of hospitalized children often spend days without a full meal, a change of clothes or extra money.

“We have a unique perspective on how people are feeling when they’re in the hospital with their kids, and it’s hard to convey to people who haven’t been in the situation how isolating it can be,” Reynolds said. “And when we show up with a sandwich, you know, something simple… We hope that we make your unbearable situation a little more bearable.”

Reynolds said CJ the DJ’s Music Fest is one of the foundation’s biggest fundraising events held every year. While they were able to offer virtual performances throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this year marked the official return to the lively music festival, which was brought to life by returning and new performers.

This year’s lineup included Reynolds, Chris Fuller, Clay Mottley, Ginny and the Tonics, Matt Treacy, Sam Holland and Susan Greenbaum.

Reynolds shared how most of the performers are lifelong friends who have stuck by his family and the foundation over the years.

Greenbaum, who has been an “amazingly strong support of CJ’s Thumbs Up Foundation,” visited Charlotte to play music for her and performed at her memorial service alongside Clay Mottley, another lifelong friend of Reynolds’. Holland and Reynolds met during a songwriting contest and have been friends ever since, with Holland always eager to help the foundation.

Along with offering their impressive performances, the performers participated in a friendly competition over who could raise the most money, with the winner receiving the coveted “Golden Thumb Trophy.” By 5:30 p.m., the performers racked in a combined total of $953 in donations.

The festival’s return proved to be a great success with the impressive turnout and generous donations by community members, with donations totaling over $2,000 by 5:30 p.m. Reynolds reflected on why this annual festival holds special meaning to the foundation and the families served.

“It means so much to these people, so people who are helping us to do this are helping us make these little miracles happen,” Reynolds said. “…Hardly anyone gets to see it except me, and I get to see it firsthand. And it’s really amazing.”