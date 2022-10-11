Clements named 2022 Hanover Christmas Mother

The Doswell Ruritan Club recently announced Michele Clements as this year’s Hanover Christmas Mother. With the holiday season just around the corner, Clements is already jumping into her new role in hopes of spreading holiday cheer to everyone in the community.

The announcement came during the club’s annual tea on Wednesday, Oct. 5, which was attended by club members, families and former Hanover Christmas Mothers.

Doswell Ruritan Franklin Jones presented the history of the Hanover Christmas Mother during the tea, which was a role that was first established by the Doswell Woman’s Club in 1949. Ruth Wickham Smith, the first ever Hanover Christmas Mother, helped raise over $777 in donations to purchase presents, clothes and food for over 200 families in need.

Last year, the Hanover Christmas Mother program helped 497 families, 1,275 children and 76 senior citizens. This year, they plan to give each child a $75 gift card for toys and clothes, $50 to $100 food gift cards for families depending on the size, and each senior citizen a $75 gift card.

Betty Lee Stanley, 2010 Christmas Mother, introduced Clements to attendees and gave special recognition to the former Christmas Mothers in attendance, adding that she couldn’t “think of an experience that would be more valuable” than serving in the honorable role.

“And how you feel when you see that child with a toy, or a box of food, or some new clothes – it just warms your heart,” Stanley said.

Clements offered her own remarks to the crowd and thanked the Doswell Ruritan Club for their support.

“I am honored to be this year’s Christmas Mother,” she said to attendees. “I’m really looking forward to it and I’ve got a lot of big shoes to fill.”

Clements, who grew up in Chesterfield, has lived in the Central Virginia area her whole life. She attended Mary Baldwin University for biochemistry; went on to work in various banks throughout her career; and raised two children with her husband, Bernard, in Hanover County. Today, the couple is blessed with two grandchildren.

Now a Hanover County resident of 22 years, Clements holds a special fondness for the area. Along with an extensive network of family members living in Hanover throughout her life, she attributes this fondness to the community’s philanthropic spirit.

“I think that Hanoverians don’t shy away from hard work,” she said. “Everybody is just so neighborly and everybody helps everybody, and you can’t help but get drawn into that.”

She didn’t waste time diving into this philanthropic spirit and joined the Atlee Ruritan Club shortly after her arrival. She has been a member for 22 years and has served as the club’s secretary for around 20 years.

The Atlee Ruritans organize a number of activities and fundraisers throughout the year, such as hosting a Brunswick stew sale twice a year to fund the club’s scholarship program. Each year, the club grants one to two scholarships to Atlee and Hanover High School students.

Clements’ unwavering passion for community service drove her to the Hanover Christmas Mother program many years ago. She fondly recalled the holidays she and her two children spent sorting cans for the program’s canned food drive.

“I wanted them to see that need in the community and try to understand that sometimes, this is all some people might have for Christmas,” she said. “And I’ve always felt that everybody should have a little something under the tree.”

Now serving as the newest Christmas Mother, she said she most looks forward to spreading holiday cheer and “seeing the hope and joy that it might bring a family or a child.” She added this need for cheer is especially important now in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know, I’ve had such great Christmas memories myself, and it saddens me that everybody doesn’t have that,” Clements said. “And if I can help in any little way, I will.”

Clements is eager to begin her important work and is already making appearances at several Ruritan clubs and community organizations, including an upcoming visit to the Covenant Woods retirement community.

Her goal is to offer help wherever it is needed. She said if there are any community organizations that are interested in hosting the new Christmas Mother or need assistance in any way, she will be there.

“I know we can work together to bring a bit of joy and Christmas spirit to all who want and need it,” she said.