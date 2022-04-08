Clifton ELLIOTT

ELLIOTT, Mr. Clifton C., "Cliff," 89, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, entered his heavenly home on Sunday, March 27, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Nannie Elliott; brothers, Walter and James Elliott; and sister, Louise Courtney. Mr. Elliott served in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman stationed in France during the Korean War. He was a professional truck driver for over 40 years and retiree of the Teamsters Union (Local #592). Cliff, as his friends and family liked to call him, was a country music aficionado and loved playing guitar and writing songs. He was a loving and devoted husband and father and will be greatly missed by his family. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lucy; son, Wayne; and dog, Marco. A private memorial is being planned with an announcement to follow. If you'd like to honor Cliff's memory, please consider making a donation to your local SPCA.
