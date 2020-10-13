Clodfelter among Cole victims remembered

During the ceremony, a 21-gun salute was fired and taps played to honor and celebrate the fallen service members. A ceremonial wreath, made by Cole Sailors, was dedicated on the port side of the ship in memory of the Cole Heroes. The ceremony ended with a tolling of a bell and reading of the names of the 17 heroes whose lives were killed.

“Serving on board Cole is an honor and a privilege,” said Cmdr. Ted Pledger, commanding officer of USS Cole. “Today's Determined Warriors work hard to carry on the inspiring legacy of those who served before us."

Aboard USS Cole, there is the “Hall of Heroes” in a passageway along the mess line leading to a memorial listing the names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Seventeen stars are embedded in the blue-speckled deck, representing the sailors who walked that passageway over 20 years ago.

Clodfelter was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation and the rank of Hull Maintenance Technician Second Class. He held the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

Cole is named in honor of Marine Sgt. Darrell S. Cole, who posthumously received the Medal of Honor for his actions at the Battle for Iwo Jima in February 1945.