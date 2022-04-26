Clorine SAMPSON

SAMPSON, Clorine Dales, 88, widow of Hugh Carl Sampson Sr., transitioned into eternal life with the Lord on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. She was born February 15, 1934, in Grundy, Va. She loved the Lord, her family, her church and bingo. She was preceded in death by her son, Jim Sampson. She leaves to cherish her memory four children, Joe Sampson, Debbie Cousins (Gerald), Lisa Mosby and Chris Sampson (Dawn); as well as seven grandchildren, Erica, Casey (Troy), Jay (Karen), Melissa, Justin (Kim), C.J., Britney; and nine great-grandchildren. The family received friends at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., Monday, April 25, 2022, with visitation at 1 p.m., followed by service in the chapel at 2 p.m. Interment followed in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Corinth Christian Church, 9153 Dabneys Mill Rd., Manquin, Va. 23106.