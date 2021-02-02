CodeBlue Technology relocating headquarters

"We are very grateful to Linwood Thomas and the team of Hanover County Economic Development for pointing us towards this new location in Hanover,” he added. “It is important for business owners in our region to know that Hanover County’s Economic Development team works just as hard to support small businesses like ours, as they do for large businesses. I am extremely proud to have our headquarters in Hanover.”

Trey Hayden, a Mechanicsville native and current resident, received his degree from the School of Business at Virginia Commonwealth University after graduating from Hanover County Public Schools. Since founding the company in 2003, he has provided leadership, time and resources to cultivate his team of nearly 30 consultants, engineers and managers. With a diverse client list of businesses spanning many industries, including healthcare, finance and accounting, manufacturing, legal, non-profit and more, he said he shares his passion of helping clients through technology with his expert and capable team.