Collaboration between town and swim team praised by head coach

The support from the town, he said, continued through June and July. He offered his praise to the disciplined swimmers. “I never once heard a swimmer complain [about any regulations].”

“Every single kid that was with us wanted to be there,” Trent said. “The steadfast help from the town made it possible.”

In other business, Town Attorney Andrea Erard explained public records and meetings in Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Training. She discouraged council members from using Facebook Direct Messenger and not writing notes on their agendas. “Any minutes you take, that’s not so much of an issue; be mindful of the records that you create because they could be published in a newspaper.”

She also told them that three members cannot “get together to talk about the budget or something to do with zoning or a matter that may come before council. That is not something you want to do. That’s an illegal meeting – even if you don’t have a vote or intent.”

Erard did say that existing State Code does allow council to hold electronic meetings.

Mike Jennings, director of the Public Works Department, said striping in the Thompson Street-Hanover Avenue intersection is in the works, allowing for loading zones and a drop-off area for people dining at nearby restaurants.