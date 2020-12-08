Commonwealth’s Attorney reviews special session laws that take effect March 1

(Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Hanover County Commonwealth’s Attorney R.E. “Trip” Chalkley III.)

The special session of the General Assembly, unusually, passed numerous new laws affecting law enforcement and the citizenry. Unless otherwise noted, these legislative changes will take effect on March 1, 2021. As always, I am only covering those changes that have the greatest impact on the law and the following is only a brief synopsis of the changes.

Law enforcement officers may not use deadly force unless the officer reasonably believes deadly force is immediately necessary to protect the officer or another person, other than the subject, from the threat of death or serious injury. If feasible, the officer should provide a warning to the subject that he will use deadly force. The law enforcement officer’s actions must be reasonable, given the circumstances and all other options have been exhausted or do not reasonably lend themselves to the circumstances. In determining whether deadly force was proper, the following factors shall be considered: The reasonableness of the officer’s belief and actions from the perspective of a reasonable law enforcement officer on the scene at that time and the totality of the circumstances.