Compass Christian Church to host ‘Cruise-In

Compass Christian Church is launching the church’s second annual “Cruise-In Event” this month to benefit another family grappling with childhood cancer.

The free event will take place Sunday, Sept. 18 at the church’s grounds, located at 8137 Liberty Circle in Mechanicsville. Similar to last year’s event, the morning will feature a community vehicle display, live music presented by the church’s worship band, a cotton candy cart, face painting, outdoor games and activities, and a series of raffle prizes geared toward both children and adult attendees.

All cars and bikes are welcome to participate with no fee required. Bike and car registration opens at 8:30 a.m. at the start of the event, accompanied by live music, activities, free beverages and raffle opportunities.

Registration will close at 10 a.m. and a live outdoor workshop service will follow. At 11 a.m., all vehicle awards and raffle prizes will be distributed. A complimentary lunch will be offered to attendees featuring a BBQ meal from Smokey Bottom BBQ.

Christie Jones, the church’s outreach director, said the idea for a local Cruise-In Event was inspired by the Rappahannock Church of Christ’s annual events, which have been held for 18 years to benefit families in the surrounding community.

“And we thought this is such a great thing,” Jones said. “We could do something similar, since we’re not in the same area, and help twice as many families each year because we’re both doing it.”

Jones said the Rappahannock Church hosts their Cruise-In Events in the spring and Compass Church hosts theirs in the fall. This year, the event is being held during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The church identified a family to benefit this year through connections from the previous year’s recipients “wanting to bless someone else and recommending them,” Jones said.

The church’s first Cruise-In Event benefited Harper, a young girl battling cancer, and her family. The day drew a crowd of around 1,000 attendees and raised around $24,000 to directly benefit the family.

According to Jones, organizers aim to spotlight each child during the events by offering them the “royal treatment,” with Harper cruising around with her family in a personalized golf cart decorated with PAW Patrol cartoons and her favorite colors along with getting her face painted for the very first time.

The church also uniquely allows the child and their family to select the top three bikes and top three cars on display for the awards ceremony. Harper chose a purple truck last year as one of the winning vehicles, as purple is her favorite color.

“It was just a fun day for her,” Jones said. She said Harper confused the event for a birthday party, and she excitedly told everyone that she turned four on the day of the Cruise-In Event.

“She thought she aged that day,” Jones said. “She was like, ‘I’m now 4 because I had my birthday party at Compass, which was like the best birthday party ever!’”

The church identified the Roberts family through Harper’s family, with this year’s event directly benefiting Oliver Roberts.

“This particular family, you know, they have been through so much with such a small child,” Jones said. “Oliver has overcome a whole lot.”

Oliver was diagnosed with Philadelphia chromosome-like Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on March 1, 2021, at 2 years old. Over the last year, he has spent 30 days in the hospital and received 10 different types of chemotherapy, orally, through his Hickman and PICC line, port and shots administered at home. He is less than a year away from the end of his treatment and is currently in the “maintenance” phase of treatment with monthly blood work, chemo infusions and daily chemo medications.

He is considered “cancer free” at this time but due to the type of cancer, he faces a high risk of the disease returning.

Jones said Oliver’s treatments have already placed a financial burden on the family with hotel stays, travel, cost of treatments and more heavily affecting the family’s finances.

“We’re hoping to create an opportunity for them to have funds available that they can use to pay off the debt that they’ve already incurred, as well as to be able to help them in the future so that they… can focus on being present with their boys…and not have to stress over all of the financial burdens that come with this as well,” Jones said.

Jones said this year’s activities will feature children’s activities that the two young Roberts family boys will enjoy. Oliver will cruise around with his family in his own personalized golf cart and will even receive a surprise gift – a kid’s car gator donated by James River Equipment.

Jones said “every cent” received on the day of the event will directly benefit the Roberts family. She encourages community members who cannot attend the event in person to donate through the church’s website.