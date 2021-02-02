Connie B. FISHER

FISHER, Mrs. Connie B., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the age of 76. Born in Campbell County on March 27, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Edward Bomar Jr. and Pauline Bomar who still resides in Lynchburg Va. She was married to the late Billy Fisher Jr. Connie was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church in Naruna, Va. She was a loving, giving and caring person. She is survived by her children, Jeff Fisher (Brenda) and Rodney Fisher; grandchildren, Justin Fisher, Jeremy Fisher and Jeremy Ryan. She is also survived by her mother, Pauline Bomar; and sisters, Barbara Lanier and Sandra Davis (Walter) of Lynchburg, Va.; and her beloved dog, Cody. In addition to her dad and husband; Connie was preceded in death by a brother, Mickey Bomar. Due to COVID-19 regulations, no visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the cancer society.