Connie Lee Miller

MILLER, Connie Lee, came into this world on January 23, 1940 during an epic snowstorm in Richmond, Va. She left us February 11, 2021 in another snowstorm. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Martin (David); grandsons, Chris and Jesse (Anna and Tyler); her brother, Reuben “John Henry” Melton; and lifelong friend, Barbara Byrd (Ronnie). As put by one longtime friend, “Heaven just got a whole lot funner!” A lifelong advocate of enjoying her stay here, Connie was loved by all that met her. Her professional career spanned from bookkeeping to real estate sales and her own rental company. Connie’s primary occupation was putting a smile on the faces of those in her company. Known to her grandchildren as the “Graminator,” she created many cherished memories for all. It was a life well-lived by a lady well-loved. We look forward to seeing her again. An upcoming “Celebration of the Life & Times of Connie Miller” will be planned in April.
