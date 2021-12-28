Constance Mann PACE

PACE, Constance Mann, 80, of Mechanicsville, passed away on December 22, 2021, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital surrounded by her children. Connie was very proud of her fulfilling career as the CEO of full-time mother and grandmother. She accomplished her lifelong dream of being a mother to her three children and a grandmother to her six grandchildren, whom she loved unconditionally. She was a very proud 1960 graduate of "the old" John Marshall High School and a member of the SF Sorority. She served in the Woman's Club of Richmond (including President) for many years. She was runner up for Tobacco Land Hostess one year as well. Connie also worked at C&P Telephone, the General Assembly, A. H. Robins, and retired working for Henrico County Schools, but she was most proud of her work as wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, R. A. Pace Jr. She is survived by her children, Kevin (Faye), Kirk (Elizabeth) and Kelly Cecil (Mike); grandchildren, Jackie Crowe, Anna-Louise Cecil, Jack and Pace Cecil, Olive and Ashby Pace. Our mother, our grandmother and friend will be missed beyond words. She had a true zest for life. Her quick wit and humor will make for cherished memories for the rest of our lives. God love her! The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 30, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. A funeral service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 31, at Shalom Baptist Church, Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. Interment will be private in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shalom Baptist Church. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.