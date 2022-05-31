Cook and Wangensteen lead MHS as valedictorian and salutatorian

Ellie Cook has been named the Mechanicsville High School (MHS) Class of 2022’s valedictorian with a GPA of 4.573. Madison (Madi) Wangensteen, with a GPA of 4.556, has been recognized as the salutatorian.

Cook is the daughter of Anne and Tony Cook.

Throughout her time at MHS, Cook remained active in a number of student organizations. She served as president of the National Honor Society and participated in her school’s student council. In addition, she served as a member of the Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) 7th-UP program, Beta Club, French Honor Society and Emerging Leaders.

Cook plans to continue her education at the University of Virginia (UVA), where she will major in psychology.

She said she is “very honored” to be recognized as this year’s valedictorian and commented on her class’ perseverance through an “unforeseen high school experience.” She expressed how proud she was of her fellow peers who will soon walk across the stage with her.

She reflected back on her time at MHS and commented on her growth over the years.

“Throughout my time at MHS, I have learned several integral skills that I hope to carry with me beyond high school,” Cook said. “I am very grateful for the relationships that I have formed with my peers, as well as with several teachers that I feel have had a transformative impact on me, both academically and on a personal level.”

“It is bitter-sweet to be moving on from this chapter of my life, but I am very proud of the work that I have put in throughout high school to achieve my academic goals, and I am looking forward to what the next four years have to bring,” she added.

Cook said she is excited to attend UVA in the fall and wishes her fellow seniors the best of luck in their individual pursuits beyond high school.

Wangensteen is the daughter of Laurie Sanderson and Steve Wangensteen.

Wangensteen maintained a busy school schedule throughout her time at MHS in both sports and student organizations. She remained active in Varsity Competition Cheer and served as captain; Varsity Sideline Cheer; served as captain of her Varsity Gymnastics Team, and made the Richmond All-Metro gymnastics team her freshman year.

Wangensteen also served on her school’s student council as vice president of social media; held the position of captain of the SODA club; was communications chair of the BETA club, and served as historian in the National Honor Society. She was also involved in the Spanish Honors Society, Emerging Leaders and served as Junior Class Council President.

She has also served on the Hanover Youth Service Council outside of school as recognition chair.

Wangensteen will continue her academic journey at UVA and is currently undecided in her major.

She said she is honored to be named as the salutatorian and wishes the best for the entire Class of 2022.

Despite not having a “traditional” high school experience, she said she will “forever hold these memories close to [her] heart.”

“I am so thankful for the opportunities that high school has given me, such as the chance to build new relationships and grow in leadership,” she said. “I also want to thank all of my teachers for their dedication and mentorship. The last few years have been difficult and I applaud them for their commitment to education.”

“I will always cherish my time spent at Mechanicsville, but I am so excited to see what the future holds,” she added. “I wouldn’t have made it to this point without the support of my friends, family, teachers and coaches.”