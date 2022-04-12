Cool Spring Rec Center’s 20th anniversary

Cool Spring Recreation Center is celebrating 20 years of community companionship and transformation this month as exciting plans are currently underway to enhance membership and overall community experience with the construction of a new field space for play and pavilion.

The rec center, located at 9283 Atlee Station Road in Mechanicsville, was first established in April 2002 as an extension of the Cool Spring Baptist Church. While the church has been in the community for 150 years, its previous pastor aimed to establish the rec center as a means to connect with and invest in the community by promoting active and healthy lifestyles.

“The ‘why’ behind it is we want to introduce people to Christ and to live life well,” said Greg English, former recreation minister from 2008 to 2020 and current strategy development minister for the church. “And we never wanted the cost to be a hindrance to the opportunity to invest in people’s lives.”

English and Shane Standlick, the center’s director of recreation and fitness, recently reflected on the center’s 20-year impact on volunteers, staff and the overall community. Both recalled the rich network of people who have passed through the center from an assortment of backgrounds and how they have watched their lives transform over the years.

“A lot of life change has happened in 20 years,” Standlick said. According to him and English, they have watched the lives transform of individuals who seek rehabilitation or weight loss due to health complications, children who haven’t had the opportunity to play sports elsewhere, community members who simply wish to maintain an active lifestyle and many more.

Cool Spring Baptist Church and rec center member Ed Berenson said the center serves as a place to form meaningful connections with community members and enhance the church’s outreach. Berenson, who currently serves as the rec ministry deacon coordinator, has been a member of the church for over 20 years and previously served as a Sunday school teacher for first graders.

“It’s kind of cool to see these kids that you had as 5- and 6-year-olds playing in the gym, and then in the blink of an eye it’s 20 years now and they’re bringing their own kids, fiancés or they’re participating in adult basketball,” Berenson said. “I’ve got to see these families just grow and blossom, and the successes that they’ve had just really kind of warms your heart.”

The rec center is a volunteer-based organization, with over 300 volunteers a year helping with the front desk and leading the center’s various sports leagues and other operations.

“Everything we do is run by volunteers,” said Standlick, who pointed out that even the center’s four personal trainers are paid by clients only.

“They’re here because they have a passion for fitness,” Standlick said. “They believe in what we do here.”

Standlick and English said around 92% of the center’s members and volunteers are not necessarily members of the Cool Spring Baptist Church but members of communities both local and afar. Prior to COVID-19, English said they had around 30,000 check-ins annually from around 20 different zip codes, with some members traveling from as far as Fredericksburg.

“One of the things we’ve focused on over the years is relationships with community members and creating a space where it doesn’t matter your demographic or age,” English said. “This is a good safe place for you to be and participate in… a place where you can meet people.”

English said they have watched the lives of their volunteers transform over the years, as the volunteers are able to “live in their interests and passion and serve for something greater than themselves.”

“It has been life-changing,” English said. “It has been life-changing to be employed here and watch these changes take place.”

Having a volunteer staff allows the rec center to keep costs low. According to English, day passes for the gym’s many amenities required only a $1 donation in earlier years, with all proceeds from donations put directly toward the gym’s operating expenses and offered programs. Due to an increase in operating expenses in recent years, day passes were raised to $3, one month passes are $15 and three month passes are $40.

The rec center, located in the same building as the church, is comprised of a spacious basketball court, indoor walking and running track, an upstairs cardio center, downstairs weight room and gym, game room and fitness studio. The gym also hosts weekly Sunday services and can seat up to 600 chairs.

The center’s variety of rooms accommodates individual or personal training, instructor-led classes such as Jazzercise and Pilates, and larger group classes such as the SilverSneakers program. The SilverSneakers program helps seniors maintain a healthy lifestyle through group exercise classes and social events. Classes and membership passes are often covered by a number of health insurance plans.

The center hosts a variety of sports leagues throughout the year for both children and adults. The center’s adult leagues are for individuals aged 16 and up include a volleyball and Pickleball league. The adult basketball league is not currently offered but held around 20 teams per season and was comprised of community members and corporate teams. The adult volleyball league hosts around 14 teams per season.

The center’s youth leagues were first established in 2002 in partnership with Upward Sports, a nonprofit organization that partners with churches to promote sports in their respective communities. The center eventually formed its own model by creating “Compass Sports,” a youth sports league program for children aged kindergarten through eighth grade. The program has included basketball, soccer and flag football leagues held seasonally.

The center additionally created a branch of Compass Sports titled “Challenger Sports” for children with developmental disabilities in the community, which includes a soccer and basketball league. The Challenger model was initially established for children with special needs aged kindergarten through eighth grade but eventually expanded to include individuals up to 16 years old.

“We’ve seen that when they play as kids, there’s not another place for them when they become teenagers,” English said. “So we saw the progression really happen to where we keep them all the way through.”

English said the age bracket for the Challenger program typically depends on the child or teenager’s disability.

“Challenger Sports has given an opportunity to families with kids with special needs that wouldn’t have been able to experience their kid getting to play a sport,” Standlick said. “They get to see their kids thrive.”

Each sports league held up to 600 participants in earlier years, English said, but today, the center hosts around 300 to 400 participants per league.

In 2019, the center calculated 89,000 “touches,” or the number of times people expressed interest in attending or participating in a sports league or passed through the facility for individual fitness pursuits. While the center experienced a drop in activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has seen an upward trend in membership since the start of 2022.

In addition, the center is currently working to expand its resources for both gym and community members by constructing a new field space and pavilion located behind the facility.

The center is currently unable to host its youth soccer and flag football leagues due to a lack of field space. While the leagues were previously run at the fields located behind New Hanover Presbyterian Church, the church sold the land in 2019.

Over the past two years, the center has formulated a plan to develop existing church property into a field space for play. The space will consist of a multipurpose field, pavilion and playground.

“And that’s another area that goes back to the emphasis on community,” English said. “This is not just being built so we can run our stuff… We want to create a space where the community can use it just like they use this facility.”

English said they are currently waiting on final approval by the county and hope to break ground on the project within the next month. Once the field space is built, the center will be able to offer soccer, flag football and outdoor fitness classes again.

In addition to pending construction plans, the center is gearing up for its annual youth basketball summer camp programs held in both July and August and run by former NBA players Rolando Lamb and Andre Ingram.

The 2022 Rolando Lamb Boys Summer Basketball Camp will be held July 25 to 28 and is for rising second through fifth graders and sixth through eleventh graders. The 2022 Andre Ingram Coed Summer Basketball Camps will be held on Aug. 1 to 4 and Aug. 8 to 11 for rising second through fifth graders and sixth through eleventh graders. Registration for both camps opens June 1.