Council delays storage ordinance; OKs fiber optic

Erard explained that the town was granting “an entity the ability to use public property in a particular way, usually in a way that all members of the public are not allowed to use it.”

“The General Assembly decided a long time ago this would be done as way of franchise,” she continued. “We say ‘All right, we’re going to have this contract with you and here are the terms with which you are going to be able to use whatever the public thing it is in the town’.”

Level 3 Communications’ request involves placing a fiber optic wire underground to extend service to Walmart. Erard said that is the “only location at this time that is anticipating installing wire.” She did note that the company is “open to other opportunities that may become available in the town.”

The ordinance brought before council denotes a non-exclusive franchise. However, members seemed agreeable to grant permission to other telecommunications operations.

What was approved last week allows Level 3 Communications “to install and maintain whatever they need.” The initial term is 10 years and two five-year renewals.

“At the end of the project, we will be provided with maps where everything is located,” Erard said.