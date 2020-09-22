Council delays storage ordinance; OKs fiber optic

ASHLAND – An issue with outdoor storage in an ordinance pertaining to industrial site usage delayed action last week by Ashland Town Council.
Town legal counsel Andrea Erard advised council to take not any action at the Tuesday, Sept. 15, regular meeting. Her recommendation was that the Planning & Community Development staff revises the ordinance accordingly.
Nora Amos, director of that department, had presented council with two text amendments, representing M-1 and M-2. She said they referred to outdoor storage uses in relation to the Comprehensive Plan. She said there were additional supplemental sections for uses that have been added.
According to Amos, M-2 is industrial in a more intensive type of use such as higher truck traffic and manufacturing truck terminals. She did note that areas designated as M-2 are not near residences but could be close to water and sewer.
The zoning component, she continued, is due to more regulations meeting the intent of the Comp Plan.
With M-1, the site is less intensive and the facility should be fully enclosed with no outside activities. Amos mentioned Hill Carter Parkway as an example.
She said the Ashland Planning Commission had discussed what determined new uses as part of M-1 and M-2. “Several deal with food and food processing,” she told council. A commercial kitchen could be added into the zoning ordinance.
Amos said a distribution center, similar to one on U.S. 301, could be added to a freestanding department. She said she “would love to have one” created with the definition.
Amos also said the ordinance needed to define medical office, as well as a repurposing center that could be used for recycling. With the latter, she said old car parts could be brought to the site, cleaned, and recycled out. It would be all interior work, which needs a definition.
With a medical office, it would be a stay that is no longer than 24 hours; a hospital would cover over 24 hours.
There is an existing definition for a truck terminal in M-2, but it needs to be updated. Truck terminal would be clarified so there would not be any confusion with a distribution center.
Amos said the ordinance does not allow for chain link fencing.
The recommendation of the planning commission was to remove medical facilities to go with the definition of a hospital.
Vice Mayor John Hodges said he was “concerned as to what the Comp Plan says when it speaks of fully enclosed.” He questioned, “What is activity?” He also noted that there was “some ambiguity there.”
As long as the property was properly screened, Hodges said, he said it met the intent of the Comp Plan.
He then asked about the limit on how much storage there would be for business. That was followed by him proposing a Conditional Use Permit “for those businesses, offices or industrial businesses that have more than 51% of outdoor usage.” He said they could be flexible with the CUP.
The views of the public and adjoining properties for the sites were discussed. Hodges said materials should be wood or vegetation since chain link fencing is not an option. “It may be a situation where we come up with a one size fits all,” the vice mayor added.
To maintain the intent of having an attractive office park, the layout and location of the fencing should be complimentary should there be additional landscaping.
A wood or vinyl fence, a 6-foot wall, unencumbered with no landscaping just a wall, could be erected.
Council member Kathy Abbott said, “It’s really about scale to make it pleasing.”
Hodges made a motion to approve the ordinance, 2020-10, with a modification to include a CUP that would be required with outdoor storage that makes up more than 50% of the developed area of the property. The motion was seconded by council member Daniel McGraw.
In other business, council unanimously approved a franchise agreement with Level 3 Communications of Virginia. Motions were made by McGraw and Abbott.
Erard explained that the town was granting “an entity the ability to use public property in a particular way, usually in a way that all members of the public are not allowed to use it.”
“The General Assembly decided a long time ago this would be done as way of franchise,” she continued. “We say ‘All right, we’re going to have this contract with you and here are the terms with which you are going to be able to use whatever the public thing it is in the town’.”
Level 3 Communications’ request involves placing a fiber optic wire underground to extend service to Walmart. Erard said that is the “only location at this time that is anticipating installing wire.” She did note that the company is “open to other opportunities that may become available in the town.”
The ordinance brought before council denotes a non-exclusive franchise. However, members seemed agreeable to grant permission to other telecommunications operations.
What was approved last week allows Level 3 Communications “to install and maintain whatever they need.” The initial term is 10 years and two five-year renewals.
“At the end of the project, we will be provided with maps where everything is located,” Erard said.
She told council that the company has agreed to install an empty conduit to this wire so that town will have access should it want to install any fiber or line next to it.
“This is exciting to have happen during this time,” McGraw said.
Erard assured council that the company “has been very reasonable. I believe we’ll have a good relationship.”
Mayor Steve Trivett’s enthusiasm was summed up with, “It’s a big step – cool.”
Ashland Town Council’s next meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Ashland Town Hall, located at 101 Thompson St. in Ashland.