Council OKs one-time tax amnesty on penalties, interest

ASHLAND -- In their ongoing efforts to help residents and businesses trying to recoup economically due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of Ashland Town Council unanimously approved an amnesty period for penalty and interest applied to delinquent real estate, personal property, business license, meals, and lodging taxes.
Action was taken during last Tuesday’s regular council meeting on the one-time benefit to delinquent taxpayers, which waives penalty and interest on payments made between Tuesday, March 16, and Saturday, May 1.
Payment plans made after May 1 will not receive a waiver of penalty and interest. After May 1, any outstanding penalty and interest will be reapplied and collected vigorously.
With the amnesty period deadline fast approaching, those needing more information ae encouraged to contact the Ashland Finance Department as soon as possible at 804-798-8650 or finance@ashlandva.gov.
Finance Director Charles Goldsborough brought the ordinance proposals before council. Public hearings were conducted on each, with Mayor Steve Trivett opening each for comment.
Ordinance No. 2021-04 amends the town code by reducing the penalty and interest for late remittances of food and beverage taxes and transient occupancy taxes to zero from Jan. 7, 2016, until May 1, 2021.
It also reads that “Any person who fails or refuses to remit to the Director of Finance transient occupancy taxes first required to be remitted on or between January 15, 2016, and May 1, 24 2021, will be assessed a penalty of zero percent for failing or refusing to remit the taxes, so long as the remittances are made on or before May 1, 2021. All other requirements regarding transient occupancy taxes shall remain in force, including but not limited to the requirements for recordkeeping and for timely filing of reports of such taxes collected. After May 1, 2021, any person who has failed or refused to remit such taxes will be assessed a penalty in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the tax past due. Any such penalty, when assessed, will become part of the tax.”
According to Goldsborough, there will be assessed interest at a rate of zero percent per year between Jan. 15, 2016, and May 1, 2021, and 10 percent per year thereafter, on past due transient occupancy taxes that were first due on or between Jan. 15, 2016, and May 1, 2021.
Failure or refusal “to remit to the director of Finance food and beverage taxes first required to be remitted on or between Jan. 15, 2016, and May 1, 40 2021, will be assessed a penalty of zero percent for failing or refusing to remit the taxes, so long as the remittances are made on or before May 1, 2021. All other requirements regarding food and beverage taxes shall remain in force, including but not limited to the requirements for recordkeeping and for timely filing of reports of such taxes collected. After May 1, 2021, any person who has failed or refused to remit such taxes will be assessed a penalty in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the tax past due. Any such penalty, when assessed, will become part of the tax.”
The ordinance, which notes an assessed interest at a rate of zero percent per year 48 between Jan. 15, 2016, and May 1, 2021, and 10% per year thereafter, on past due food and beverage taxes that were first due on or between Jan. 15, 2016, and May 1, 2021.
It took effect upon adoption, and the reduction in penalties and interest contained in the ordinance are retroactive to Jan. 15, 2016.
“Nothing in this ordinance shall be construed to require a refund for penalty and interest that have been paid on or before March 15, 2021,” Goldsborough added.
The other ordinance works within the time frame of Jan. 15, 2016, to May 1, 2021, and read like Ordinance No. 2021-04 in that remittances and assessments that were first required to be remitted on or before Jan. 15, 2016, and May 1, 2021, will be assessed a penalty of zero percent for failing or refusing to remit the taxes, so long as the remittances are made to the director of Finance on or before May 1, 2021. They also went into effect upon adoption.
Ordinance No. 2021-05 is an uncodified ordinance that amends the town code by reducing the penalty and interest for late remittances of Business, Professional and Occupational License (BPOL) taxes to zero from Jan. 15, 2016, to May 1, 2021.