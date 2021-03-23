Council OKs one-time tax amnesty on penalties, interest

It also reads that “Any person who fails or refuses to remit to the Director of Finance transient occupancy taxes first required to be remitted on or between January 15, 2016, and May 1, 24 2021, will be assessed a penalty of zero percent for failing or refusing to remit the taxes, so long as the remittances are made on or before May 1, 2021. All other requirements regarding transient occupancy taxes shall remain in force, including but not limited to the requirements for recordkeeping and for timely filing of reports of such taxes collected. After May 1, 2021, any person who has failed or refused to remit such taxes will be assessed a penalty in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the tax past due. Any such penalty, when assessed, will become part of the tax.”

According to Goldsborough, there will be assessed interest at a rate of zero percent per year between Jan. 15, 2016, and May 1, 2021, and 10 percent per year thereafter, on past due transient occupancy taxes that were first due on or between Jan. 15, 2016, and May 1, 2021.