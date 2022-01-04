Council reviews legislative agenda with Del. Fowler

“One of the big things that attracts businesses to Virginia is No. 1, right to work law, and No. 2, cheap electricity. If we want to have less jobs, then we need to keep doing what we are doing.”

Ashland’s 2022 Legislative Agenda includes more than a dozen items and council members questioned Fowler on some of those issues including broadband, pending marijuana laws and the relationship between towns and counties.

“I do think one of the economic issues facing businesses who want to locate here is data access,” Council Member Daniel McGraw said. “Have you considered block grant funding for localities that already have plans in place?”

Fowler said there is money available for those grants, and “more is on the way,” but cited the challenges involved in providing universal broadband coverage for the Commonwealth. He said the diversity of the state and its regional differences, rural vs. urban, present unique challenges. In some portions of the state, there are only three or four homes per mile, according to Fowler.

Council Member Anita Barnhart questioned Fowler regarding marijuana laws and how the Town could enforce those regulations.