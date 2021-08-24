Council sets Town Hall operating hours

In a close 3-2 vote, Ashland Town Council opted to maintain the current operating hours for the Town Hall at 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Council’s action makes Ashland the sole locality in the metro area, and the Commonwealth, to initiate a four-day work week for its administrative employees.
Many localities relied on alternative schedules during the pandemic, and a number of agencies employ four-day, 10-hour workdays during the summer; but none have finalized the shortened work week.
“In other communities…. staff is there and is expected to be there. Government functions on a five-day-a-week schedule,” Vice-mayor John Hodges said. “This will make us very unique in the region and in the state,” he added.
In May, 2020, a pilot program featuring the four-day week was introduced for administrative staff but did not include Public Works or the Ashland Police Department. “Largely what we are talking about today is administrative staff working in Town Hall and the hours of this building,” Farrar said at last week’s meeting as he presented a plan for Council’s consideration.
The pilot program was prompted by COVID concerns, but also allowed customers extended hours of service for those unable to get to Town Hall during normal business hours.
Last May, Farrar presented a plan to make the four-day week permanent, but Council members were not ready to endorse the plan and asked Farrar to gather more input from the public regarding the schedule.
“We thought the pilot program was successful and asked council members what do you think about making it permanent,” Farrar said.
In response to Council’s request for more information, Farrar initiated a survey available electronically and at the Town Hall’s front desk to gauge public comment regarding the hours. That survey garnered 43 responses with 73 percent favoring the alternative hours.
In addition, the county established and manned a voicemail response system for customers needing service on Fridays when the facility is closed. That service is manned and every call receives a response that day.
“Everyone gets a call back,” Farrar said after describing the call volume on that line as “very small.”
The survey also revealed a preference to make a clear decision on the hours and make it permanent. Some council members expressed a belief that many in the community think the shortened hours are still COVID related.
But Farrar said the four-day schedule offers customers more hours of service due to the extended hours and message center, up to 50 hours weekly with the voicemail call back.
“You can see first and foremost from this survey that there is a community preference for the alternative schedule,” Farrar said.
Among other benefits, Farrar said the 4-10 schedule increases productivity but cautioned his observations on this topic were anecdotal.
“My personal experience has been to be able to get a lot more work done and actually sit down and block off big chunks of time in the 10-hour day versus the eight-hour day,” Farrar said.
He also said the alternative schedule is a great benefit for employees. “We’re never going to be able to compete on salaries but it’s these kinds of things that make us a top workplace and able to try to compete and provide our employees benefits in a way that doesn’t increase the cost to the town, Farrar told council members. “Overwhelmingly, our staff would agree that this is something that they absolutely love and would love for us to continue.”
Farrar recommended Council make the 4-10 schedule permanent, but some council members were not convinced.
Hodges expressed support for the alternative hours as a temporary measure, but did not support a permanent change in operating hours.
“I have received negative comments…. at our community meetings asking what’s going on here,” Hodges said. “I’m going to need more evidence from the public that this is something they want.”
Hodges said he feared that an essential segment of the community had not been reached by the Town Hall survey.
He referenced that recently conducted survey and said the sample was too small. “Without a survey of the community at large, we’re not getting a true picture of what the community thinks.”
“I’m not prepared to support a four-day period tonight,” Hodges said.
But Kathy Abbott voiced her support for the proposal stating, “I certainly take this presentation to heart and I think there is a tremendous amount of benefit of 4-10,” she said. “I think if we really lost anything by not being here on Friday, we would have heard about it. If there was any blowback or concern from the community, we would have heard about it by now.”
Abbott said she believes people have adjusted to the fact that “we’re available (on Fridays) but the door is not open.”
Council member Anita Barnhart said she heard a different message from the community. “Over and over people told me that they didn’t care what (the employees) do because they do a great job, but it’s a building that should be open because it is paid for by the taxpayers…. and they would like to see it open. That’s what I kept hearing over and over,” Barnhart said.
Daniel McGraw said he was undecided as initial discussion began, and admitted he’d been pressured by several friends in favor of five day schedule for the facility. But, he also noted the benefits of the 4-10 plan and said it represented a “perk” of sorts to employees and could be an important factor in retaining talent.
Mayor Steve Trivett said he’s gone back and forth on this issue, but noted the clear benefits to employee morale and productivity of the 4-10 plan. As for the uniqueness of the policy, Trivett said Ashland is often involved in “taking the lead on a lot of things.”