Council sets Town Hall operating hours

“I’m not prepared to support a four-day period tonight,” Hodges said.

But Kathy Abbott voiced her support for the proposal stating, “I certainly take this presentation to heart and I think there is a tremendous amount of benefit of 4-10,” she said. “I think if we really lost anything by not being here on Friday, we would have heard about it. If there was any blowback or concern from the community, we would have heard about it by now.”

Abbott said she believes people have adjusted to the fact that “we’re available (on Fridays) but the door is not open.”

Council member Anita Barnhart said she heard a different message from the community. “Over and over people told me that they didn’t care what (the employees) do because they do a great job, but it’s a building that should be open because it is paid for by the taxpayers…. and they would like to see it open. That’s what I kept hearing over and over,” Barnhart said.

Daniel McGraw said he was undecided as initial discussion began, and admitted he’d been pressured by several friends in favor of five day schedule for the facility. But, he also noted the benefits of the 4-10 plan and said it represented a “perk” of sorts to employees and could be an important factor in retaining talent.