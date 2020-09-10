Council to help small businesses with CARES $$

Additional funding went toward PPE, cleaning supplies, enhanced janitorial services, and bio-hazard. “When we did this in July,” Farrar said, “we had no idea how long it was going to be.”

For round two, Farrar was recommending $130,000 hazard pay for police, and a business grant, a new program asking businesses to submit an application to show they were down at least 25% in revenue. Federal guidelines mandate it must be a small business to qualify.

Farrar and council then entered into a discussion about how to best use the money. Farrar suggested allowing 45 businesses to apply for $10,000 each. He said that using $10,000 as a placeholder would put the town in “a very competitive position with our regional partners.”

“I am asking you to give me a long leash right now because I want to get the money in business’ hands,” Farrar said. His goal was to release the program last week.

Mayor Steve Trivett said it was an issue of less money to more businesses. “The town has a value to the community, and so I’ve gotten the feeling that some people have begrudged the town for spending money on the town.”

He also pointed out that he agrees that acting on releasing the funds would be best if handled “the sooner the better.”