Council updated on managing during a pandemic

ASHLAND – “How Do We Manage During a Pandemic?” was the focus of an update by two representatives of Richmond Region Tourism to Ashland Town Council.

During the Jan. 5 meeting, Jack Berry, president and CEO, and Katherine O’Donnell, executive vice president, talked about the challenges and impact of COVID-19 on the organization, which has a mission to “Grow the economy of the Richmond Region by attracting conventions, meetings, and visitors and ensuring that all have a great experience”.

Berry said that visitor spending in 2019 in the Richmond area was $2.7 billion, with 24,782 jobs filled at the time.

With the arrival of the coronavirus in early 2020, he said April was the worst month for the Richmond-Petersburg area.

Improvements were noted as the year passed and, as of November, Berry said that occupancy in hotels and motels had risen to 47%. “Ashland does better because of interstate [I-95] travel,” he said.

“For Ashland April again was hugely adversely affected, but in November it wasn’t so bad. Family and friends are traveling here, and it’s the interstate travel that is coming.”

At the first meeting of the new year, Berry said the numbers for December were not available at that time.