County advances universal broadband initiative plans

During last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Hanover County IT Director Kevin Nelson presented a progress update on the county’s “Connect Hanover” initiative and answered raised questions. The initiative intends to provide broadband and high-speed internet access to all unserved homes and businesses in Hanover County in the next three years.

After careful search, the county partnered with All Points Broadband as its designated internet service provider. All Points will help the county deliver broadband access with minimum speeds of 100 Mbps to remaining unserved areas through a fiber-to-the-home solution.

In addition, Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative have partnered with the county and All Points to deploy middle-mile fiber that All Points will use to connect end-customers to the internet.

“So our process started with identifying the problem. We had to find the unserved areas,” Nelson said. “And that was done through some field work by our contractor, but also through having our citizens actually go to a website, click and say, ‘I do not have access to broadband.’”

The original assessment identified 7,235 unserved “passings,” which refers to the residents, businesses and public facilities they can provide service to in the county.

The county and All Points applied for a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant for project funding, which was approved earlier this year. Nelson said the state VATI grant and county’s American Rescue Plan funds will make up approximately 50% of total project funding, with funding from All Points making up the remaining 50%. Total funding for the project ranges from a $56 to $60 million investment.

Nelson presented a county map based on the initial findings of the 7,235 unserved residents in the county. He said the dark blue spots shown on a coverage map represent the 6,198 passings that the state set aside VATI funding for, which will be served by All Points. The red spots display the 1,037 passings that Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink, plans to provide with the same high-speed internet access using federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) money.

The pink portion of the map represents an estimation of the existing Comcast service area.

“I am happy to tell you today that all of those people, and including people who maybe don’t see their dots but have registered on the site, will receive high-speed internet,” Nelson said. “There are still some details on how that’s going to be delivered, but they will get it.”

Nelson emphasized that the broadband initiative is a “universal access project” for the county and the map does not represent all unserved citizens. As the county is still collecting information, Nelson urged any remaining residents without broadband internet access to register online at: https://fiber.allpointsbroadband.com/.

In addition, he said the state’s definition of “unserved” can include when an existing Internet Service Provider wants to charge a high fee.

“So if you’re in the suburban service area and you don’t have high-speed internet, still go and register,” Nelson said.

He said the county’s original application for state VATI funding included the 7,235 identified unserved residents and left a “cushion” for any remaining unidentified residents. Lumen Technologies challenged their initial application, as 1,037 of the listed homes were in areas that Lumen had applied for RDOF funding.

Despite efforts by the county to challenge Lumen, arguing they offered a better solution using the All Points broadband uniform, the state upheld Lumen’s challenge and required both parties to enter into an agreement that “is suitable to the county’s needs and desires,” Nelson said.

Nelson said if the county and Lumen cannot reach an agreement by April 25, the state will offer the county the full grant. In addition, the county is required to sign agreements with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and All Points by April 25.

VATI funding will become available on July 1.

Henry Supervisor Sean Davis and South Anna Supervisor Susan Dibble expressed community concern over Lumen’s ability to provide the same service as All Points. Dibble said they “will continue to monitor and hopefully work with Lumen” to ensure that both parties will provide the same service and everyone has access to high-speed internet.

“I think when Mr. Herzberg and I came on the board, our No. 1 priority was this high-speed internet,” Dibble said. “So it’s very important to both of us. We have so many rural folks, and we’re definitely interested and hoping we can keep our people happy and very happy in three years.”

Nelson said despite certain challenges presented, the county remains on schedule to begin construction this upcoming fall. With the state’s approval, All Points has already begun ordering equipment for the project.

Service will become available to customers as construction in their particular area is completed. Nelson said they don’t have an exact construction schedule yet to determine the order of areas targeted, but they will likely have a phasing schedule in the summer. He aims to develop a website that will display who has access to service and the phasing schedule.

On behalf of a submitted citizen inquiry, Chair and Chickahominy Supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek asked if consumers in the Lumen service area will be able to choose All Points as their service provider.

Nelson said while they can’t use grant money for citizens who already have access, they will have infrastructure in certain areas. All Points is willing to accept these interested customers, but further discussion and planning is required, he said.

Similarly, Kelly-Wiecek said she has received questions from residents who are currently served in the suburban services area by Comcast who have expressed interest in a choice.

“I try to remind people that we are fortunate to have an option,” Kelly-Wiecek said. “We understand that… many customers believe having competition is what’s really going to deliver the very best product.”

Cold Harbor Supervisor Michael Herzberg and Dibble raised questions regarding newly developed areas.

“What about new addresses or new homes that are built?” Dibble said. “And how would they verify… that they’re on the list?”

County staff and board members will plan how to proactively incorporate future developments into the county’s universal broadband initiative.

“We will have staff look at what our actions will be going forward to ensure that we don’t get into a situation where 10, 15, 20 years down the road, we have another segment of our population who is in a bubble with no internet,” Kelly-Wiecek said.

Nelson said a public hearing is planned for the second board of supervisors meeting in May to appropriate grant funds.