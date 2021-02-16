County budget: priorities, changing conditions noted

Renovations continue for the Wickham Building and the five-year plan envisions the development of a park in the eastern portion of the county.

The -ear plan also funds a new fire station in the Mechanicsville area to replace #17, an upgrade to the station alerting system, renovations to the Courthouse Building that will add additional courtrooms, as well as $83 million for a number of public education projects.

Budesky noted a mounting number of capital projects facing the county in the future and said school and county officials will devise a 25-year capital needs plan during the next 12 months.

While the budget leaves in place the current real estate tax rage, water and sewer rates will increase slightly.

County planners also will begin a Comprehensive Plan Update scheduled for 2022, a blueprint that is vital for the county’s future planning in Budesky’s estimation.

“This is one of the most critical steps we will take for the future of the county, and we do this in tandem with our residents,” he said.

The 2022 proposal allocates $1million aimed at implementing a plan that will explore broadband opportunities and seeks options that allow the county to partner with providers to increase coverage.