County cuts ribbon on 300 years of history

Some speakers noted the uniqueness of the day’s celebration.

“You only turn 300 once and you only open a museum one time so this is a momentous occasion,” Board of Supervisors Chair Sean Davis said. “This new museum is something that has been on the board’s mind for quite some time. This museum talks a lot about culture and rural America. Rural people are tough…. and I think it’s that toughness and grit that has formed this community. We’re here to stay, “ Davis added.

Museum Director Jaime Fawcett said the opening is the culmination of months of hard work and said “it’s been adventure every minute.”

The museum opening and birthday celebration seemed like a perfect combination for a celebration. “We opened a new museum today in honor of the 300th to look forward,” Fawcett said. “We are celebrating today with all of our partners from all over Hanover County.”

The new facility landed a much sought after exhibit provided by the Smithsonian Museum that focuses on rural life in America.

Visitors took full advantage of available tours and marveled at some of the intricate displays. Hanover is the first museum site in the state to feature the exhibit which runs through Oct. 3 and then moves to Danville.