County cuts ribbon on 300 years of history

New Museum opened, 300th birthday celebrated
Twelve months ago the green behind the old courthouse sat empty as a previously planned date set to celebrate Hanover County’s 300th birthday passed quietly, another victim of the COVID pandemic.
A year later, those same grounds reawakened with enthusiastic visitors, historical displays, live music and other activities as the county made up for lost time and hosted its “Make History With Us” birthday celebration at the courthouse last weekend.
There was only a hint of breeze in the morning air as supervisors and other officials began the ceremonies with a ribbon cutting ceremony that officially opened The Hanover History and Culture Museum and Welcome Center.
Assistant County Administrator Jim Taylor provided opening remarks in the absence of County Administrator John Budesky who was quarantined due to possible COVID 19 exposure.
In an interview earlier in the week, Budesky said, “After all of the challenges of the past year, we couldn’t be more excited to provide an opportunity to bring our community together to celebrate over 300 years of amazing history, accomplishments, and people.”
The museum opening is an added bonus. “The dedication of the museum is not only a legacy project to our community, but it will serve as a future space to promote continuous learning and social gatherings,” the county administrator said. “The facility will also serve as a welcome center as we promote the amazing tourism opportunities throughout the county and promote other museums, attractions, and recreational opportunities.”
Some speakers noted the uniqueness of the day’s celebration.
“You only turn 300 once and you only open a museum one time so this is a momentous occasion,” Board of Supervisors Chair Sean Davis said. “This new museum is something that has been on the board’s mind for quite some time. This museum talks a lot about culture and rural America. Rural people are tough…. and I think it’s that toughness and grit that has formed this community. We’re here to stay, “ Davis added.
Museum Director Jaime Fawcett said the opening is the culmination of months of hard work and said “it’s been adventure every minute.”
The museum opening and birthday celebration seemed like a perfect combination for a celebration. “We opened a new museum today in honor of the 300th to look forward,” Fawcett said. “We are celebrating today with all of our partners from all over Hanover County.”
The new facility landed a much sought after exhibit provided by the Smithsonian Museum that focuses on rural life in America.
Visitors took full advantage of available tours and marveled at some of the intricate displays. Hanover is the first museum site in the state to feature the exhibit which runs through Oct. 3 and then moves to Danville.
The Smithsonian exhibition, called “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America”, was brought in partnership with the Ashland Museum. “But, we are also telling the story of rural Hanover,” Fawcett said. “It’s a story that hasn’t been told because we are still living it.”
Betsy Hodges of the Ashland Museum said 12 museums applied for the exhibit and six were eventually chosen. “We partnered with Jaime (Fawcett) on the application. Each of us brought something different to the table,” Hodges said. “All of our Hanover museum community is strengthened by partnerships.”
“We were honored to partner with the Ashland Museum and be chosen to host the very first touring Smithsonian exhibit on Agriculture,” Budesky said regarding the partnership.
Chickahominy Supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek helped cut the ribbon and said the Museum represents a positive step for Hanover County.
“I think this presents a fantastic opportunity,” she said. “Just the exhibit itself is wonderful talking about rural life in America, but I think it’s the opportunities and possibilities moving forward that are really exciting,” she added.
Kelly-Wiecek thanked the many volunteers who helped with the event today and said it has been a team effort planning and executing an ongoing schedule of anniversary events in the near future that continue the celebration including a Classic Car Cruise-in and Hanover Tavern’s Fall Fest celebration.
Current Ashland Vice Mayor and former Hanover supervisor, assistant county administrator and planning director John Hodges got an early look at the new Museum/Welcome center and liked what he saw.
“I was impressed by the new Museum in the Old Clerks Office next to the Historic Hanover Courthouse, an especially appropriate location for the County’s 300th Anniversary celebrations,” Hodges said. “Hanover’s unique history blends well and helps illustrate many of the themes of the Smithsonian Exhibit “Changes in Rural America” on display, especially those dealing with the challenges of protecting the rural landscape and culture.”
The museum is also open and easy to navigate. “The displays are user friendly and very accessible to all ages, especially for kids wanting to don fire and police uniforms and equipment,” the Vice Mayor said.
He also endorsed the efforts of the two museums in attaining the exhibit.
“ Also, I am very proud of the successful collaboration of the Hanover Museum with the Ashland Museum to organize the exhibits and program,” Hodges said. “The Museum is a terrific addition to the County’s educational and tourism facilities,” he added.
Ashland Mayor Steve Trivett attended the celebration and said it’s important to recognize the positive relationship the town and county enjoy. “We share a common history,” Trivett said. “There’s a lot of history that covers the Town and the County and we want to make sure that all history is appreciated.”
Trivett said the Museum opening is significant event for Hanover and Ashland.
“This is a big deal for tourism, and tourism that comes to the courthouse will likely come to Ashland and vice versa. This is good for all of us,” Trivett said “History is all about the past and we learn from it but this is about the future, and this helps a better future for Hanover.”
Events continued with a presentation of the Parson’s Cause at the historic Hanover Courthouse. Re-enactors replayed a well worn exercise in American history that delivers a relevant message to this day, and a packed audience appreciated the performance.
Assistant county administrator Taylor said even with the year’s delay due to COVID, the celebration was a success. “It was wonderful to see many people come out here today and celebrate our anniversary and cut the ribbon on the new Museum of History and Culture as well as a new Welcome Center,” he said. “This will do a lot to attract visitors and will also serve our residents well; and recognize the great history we have here in Hanover.”
As Taylor glanced across the crowded lawn surrounding the old courthouse, he seemed satisfied, and relieved.
“We’ve been so looking forward to this day and we are so grateful to host the community and have such a great event and I think it turned out well.”