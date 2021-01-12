County Dems: Trump and Wittman need to resign after Capitol insurrection

(Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Mary Anne Pugh, Ph.D., corresponding secretary, Hanover Democratic Committee.)

The Hanover Democratic Committee adds its voice to those of Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine along with many other Virginia leaders in asking for the removal of Donald Trump as President of the United States because of the insurrection in which he encouraged supporters to carry out on Jan, 6. He invited his militant supporters to Washington, D.C., to block the Jan. 6 ceremonial counting of electoral votes certifying Joe Biden as the President-Elect of the United States and Kamala Harris as Vice President-Elect.

Donald Trump’s illegal and subversive actions in organizing a coup with extreme right-wing supporters such as the Proud Boys, whose sole purpose was to end democracy in the United States of America, proves that he is, in the words of the Declaration of Independence, “unfit to be the ruler of a free people.” This insurrection resulted in the deaths of five people, including a U.S. Capitol policeman, endangered our elected lawmakers, destroyed property throughout the building, desecrated one of Democracy’s greatest symbols, and breached our national security. The mass hysteria of conspiracy theories with unsubstantiated claims of voter-fraud has led to confusion in and distrust of the democratic process.