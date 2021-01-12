County Dems: Trump and Wittman need to resign after Capitol insurrection

(Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Mary Anne Pugh, Ph.D., corresponding secretary, Hanover Democratic Committee.)
The Hanover Democratic Committee adds its voice to those of Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine along with many other Virginia leaders in asking for the removal of Donald Trump as President of the United States because of the insurrection in which he encouraged supporters to carry out on Jan, 6. He invited his militant supporters to Washington, D.C., to block the Jan. 6 ceremonial counting of electoral votes certifying Joe Biden as the President-Elect of the United States and Kamala Harris as Vice President-Elect.
Donald Trump’s illegal and subversive actions in organizing a coup with extreme right-wing supporters such as the Proud Boys, whose sole purpose was to end democracy in the United States of America, proves that he is, in the words of the Declaration of Independence, “unfit to be the ruler of a free people.” This insurrection resulted in the deaths of five people, including a U.S. Capitol policeman, endangered our elected lawmakers, destroyed property throughout the building, desecrated one of Democracy’s greatest symbols, and breached our national security. The mass hysteria of conspiracy theories with unsubstantiated claims of voter-fraud has led to confusion in and distrust of the democratic process.
Through his actions, Donald Trump has proven himself unable to serve. There also is concern about his judgment and ability to carry out the basic duties of the President. This country needs a peaceful transition of power at the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.
In addition to the removal of Donald Trump, the Hanover Democratic Committee is calling for the resignation of First District Congressman Rob Wittman and all of those who made an effort to block the certification of Biden and Harris. This group of Congressmen aided in turning a largely ceremonial event into a catastrophe. The storming of the Capitol was a traitorous event that should never happen again.
We feel unsafe with Trump in the White House, and we feel that our Congressman has not shown himself able to carry out the duties he swore to uphold.
Our country deserves to have leaders who are willing to serve and protect us from insurrection, not promote it.