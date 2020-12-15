County employees getting bonus; supervisors OK broadband plan

“I think the important factor here is that the majority of our employees are not going to get the merit increases we had initially planned. The majority of people that this bonus will go to are the people who are working hard everyday to keep county services going, to keep services functioning in the face of a pandemic, and doing more with less as we have been doing for some time. That includes our teachers, our sheriff’s deputies, our firefighters, the folks who are keeping the recycling center open which were overloaded during the pandemic so I’ll be supporting this,” Kelly-Wiecek said.

Including the school system and county government, more than 5,000 employees would receive the one time payments.

Supervisors are not eligible for the bonus payments.

Board chair Bucky Stanley, Beaverdam District, said a broadband plan presented at last week’s meeting is the third during his tenure and all of them had one thing in common: the lack of a local funding source.