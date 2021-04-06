County explains contact protocols for vaccination

(Editor’s note: Hanover County government, in coordination with the Chickahominy Health District, has released another COVID-10 informational article. Tom Harris, Hanover County public information officer, submitted the following.)

How will I be contacted for my COVID-10 vaccination appointment?

Many people have asked what email address or phone number will pop up when they are being contacted to schedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointment. There are several ways in which you may be contacted. We have put together a list:

1) Through our new scheduling system, Databasix, via an email from chickahominyvaccine@databasix.net

2) By a phone call from one of our call center representatives or health district team members. These calls will come from an 804 number. Callers will give you their name, title and phone number. They will never ask you for your financial information.

Another important note:

You may receive an email with a link to a survey to complete telling us your availability for an upcoming clinic. This email will come from either: CHDVaccine@vdh.virginia.gov or ChickahominyCOVID19@vdh.virginia.gov.