County focused on vaccinating those 75, older

ASHLAND -- Hanover County is making special efforts to vaccinate any remaining residents who are 75 and older and pre-registered.

“We have continued to reach out to people in this group through email and phone calls, but we are not sure we have connected with everyone,” said Deputy County Administrator Jim Taylor. “The 75 and older population is a priority for us, and we do not want to miss anyone.”

If you are a Hanover County resident, are 75 years old or older, and have pre-registered on either the state’s portal, vaccinate.virginia.gov, or with the Chickahominy Health District, call the call center at 804-365-3240 and help will be available to help make an appointment. The call center is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We have a great team in Hanover County and the Chickahominy Health District, with many people dedicated to our vaccination efforts,” Taylor said. “While we have made some good progress these past couple months with about 35,000 vaccine doses being administered to Hanover residents, we want to make sure that we are not missing anyone that should be having a vaccination now if they want one.”