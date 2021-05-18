County launches Shop Local - Here in Hanover, VA campaign

MECHANICSVILLE -- Hanover County is launching the Shop Local – Here In Hanover, VA campaign to commemorate Virginia Business Appreciation month, and to emphasize the impact that buying from neighborhood businesses has on the greater community.

Over the coming weeks, Hanover County’s Department of Economic Development will showcase a variety of local establishments, as well as promote a weekly giveaway contest aimed at engaging residents to promote their favorite spots in the county.

This campaign recognizes the importance of supporting small businesses, the jobs they help create, and the culture they foster in our communities. To bolster this message, the campaign incorporates a Shop Local video, the Here in Hanover, VA App with listings of various businesses, as well as various marketing materials to display and use on social media.