County monitoring rise in COVID cases

For the past several months, Assistant County Administrator Jim Taylor has provided COVID-19 updates at each board meeting, and officials hoped that this month’s report would be a wrap-up of the county’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

“Our community, like many communities, is seeing a rise in cases, specifically with the Delta variant,” county Administrator John Budesky told supervisors at last week’s meeting. “We do need to be vigilant. We’re going to look at policies for our employees and families here and continue to monitor the situation.”

Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID mandates expired July 1, and Budesky said he will confer with the county attorney and human resources office to compile new policies and plans to update the board at its August meeting.

The county has closed its vaccination clinic at the old Food Lion location in Ashland, but shots are still widely available at area pharmacies, Taylor said.

“While the seven-day positivity rate in Virginia has declined in recent months, we have seen an increase recently,” Taylor said, noting that the Chickahominy Health District is posting numbers that are slightly higher than the state average.

In Hanover County, about 8 percent of the population contracted the virus.