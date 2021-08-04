County monitoring rise in COVID cases

For the past several months, Assistant County Administrator Jim Taylor has provided COVID-19 updates at each board meeting, and officials hoped that this month’s report would be a wrap-up of the county’s efforts to combat the pandemic.
“Our community, like many communities, is seeing a rise in cases, specifically with the Delta variant,” county Administrator John Budesky told supervisors at last week’s meeting. “We do need to be vigilant. We’re going to look at policies for our employees and families here and continue to monitor the situation.”
Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID mandates expired July 1, and Budesky said he will confer with the county attorney and human resources office to compile new policies and plans to update the board at its August meeting.
The county has closed its vaccination clinic at the old Food Lion location in Ashland, but shots are still widely available at area pharmacies, Taylor said.
“While the seven-day positivity rate in Virginia has declined in recent months, we have seen an increase recently,” Taylor said, noting that the Chickahominy Health District is posting numbers that are slightly higher than the state average.
In Hanover County, about 8 percent of the population contracted the virus.
Since his last update, Taylor said the county has received updated information for the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Department Health regarding masks in schools this fall.
“I will say that Hanover County Public Schools is still evaluating masks for the start of the school year,” Taylor said.
He noted that the CDC issued new guidelines last week regarding use of masks indoors, and is encouraging people to wear masks in areas of high transmission. “We are continuing to monitor this and reviewing our policies. Unfortunately, Hanover County is in the substantial transmission area currently…. as of July 25,” Taylor said. “We are having more cases pop up in Hanover County.”
Though the rise of cases is concerning, Taylor said Virginia still ranks low among its neighbors in terms of caseloads, especially when considering states located in the south.
Taylor thanked Chickahominy Health District Director Thomas Franck, Fire Chief Jethro Piland and “hundreds of employees and community volunteers who made this effort possible.”
During a public comment period, one citizen urged board members to consider mask guidelines, especially with unvaccinated or vulnerable populations.
“When I first addressed this board about COVID back in April of last year, I made the comment that there would be a number of people dying, and, unfortunately that actually occurred in our family, “ said Hanover resident Chris French. “Due to COVID, my children lost their grandfather.”
“There is a discussion that’s going on regarding the School Board in the future regarding what children should be doing with masks,” French said. “I am openly advocating for mask wearing with CDC recommendations now coming forward, especially for those who are not vaccinated as well as for the protection of school staff members who will be exposed to children without masks.”
French said the absence of masks in classrooms places teachers at risk and could expose others to the virus.
“For protection of your employees as well as the children in this county I would encourage you to strongly take the position for continued mask wearing in our school systems,” he concluded.