County mourns Hargrove passing

While flying over Hanover in his plane, Hargrove spotted Cool Water, an 18th Century residence that would become home base for Hargrove and his wife, Oriana. The couple purchased the home, restored it and built an adjoining landing strip to accommodate the plane.They were married for 57 years until her death in 2010.

In 1981, Hargrove was elected to the House of Delegates, beginning a 28-year tenure where he was known for his firm handshake and constituent-friendly style. Christopher Peace served with Hargrove in the General Assembly, and, as the junior delegate from Hanover, learned the political ropes from the seasoned legislator.

“During his public service he fought hard for his county, whether non-state agency money for the Hanover Tavern or even carrying grass cutting legislation ‘by request,’ and he helped so many Hanoverians with an uncommon charm that, more likely than not, rubbed off on him from his lovely late wife Oriana,” Peace wrote last week. “I recall once after his asking nonprofit representatives in formal meetings why they hadn’t gone into ‘for-profit’ business, he put in a budget amendment to support their cause. You see, he didn’t have to fully agree with you to lend a hand, and with me, the abundance of advice meant a lot, especially if you know the cross currents of our two political families.”