County mourns Hargrove passing

Two names are synonymous with Hanover County. One is Patrick Henry and the other is Frank Hargrove Sr.
Hargrove passed away last weekend at age 94, and Hanoverians are grieving the loss of one of the county’s most recognized and respected leaders, a sort of Renaissance Man who made his mark in many different areas.
Hargrove passed away on Oct. 16, but the memories and contributions he left behind will likely endure for many generations.
Hargrove attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, where he was a standout on the football team, and joined the U.S. Army when he graduated, serving in occupied Japan following World War II.
By that time, the young Hanoverian had already made an unaccompanied tour of the Southland, and learned to fly an airplane while in his teens.
The love of flying accompanied him for the remainder of his life, and he eventually bought the plane from his college days and flew it regularly from his Cool Water home.
Known for his humility, Hargrove rarely discussed his exploits on the football field or time in the service, but he was not shy about sharing stories of his airborne exploits. He told numerous stories about dropping flour bombs on the VMI campus.
After his military service, Hargrove entered VPI, where he graduated with a degree in business administration and joined his father in the insurance business. Before it was sold in 1997, A. W. Hargrove Insurance Agency was one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the Commonwealth.
Hargrove, a self taught sailing enthusiast, also served as Commodore of the Fishing Bay Yacht Club.
While flying over Hanover in his plane, Hargrove spotted Cool Water, an 18th Century residence that would become home base for Hargrove and his wife, Oriana. The couple purchased the home, restored it and built an adjoining landing strip to accommodate the plane.They were married for 57 years until her death in 2010.
In 1981, Hargrove was elected to the House of Delegates, beginning a 28-year tenure where he was known for his firm handshake and constituent-friendly style. Christopher Peace served with Hargrove in the General Assembly, and, as the junior delegate from Hanover, learned the political ropes from the seasoned legislator.
“During his public service he fought hard for his county, whether non-state agency money for the Hanover Tavern or even carrying grass cutting legislation ‘by request,’ and he helped so many Hanoverians with an uncommon charm that, more likely than not, rubbed off on him from his lovely late wife Oriana,” Peace wrote last week. “I recall once after his asking nonprofit representatives in formal meetings why they hadn’t gone into ‘for-profit’ business, he put in a budget amendment to support their cause. You see, he didn’t have to fully agree with you to lend a hand, and with me, the abundance of advice meant a lot, especially if you know the cross currents of our two political families.”
Delegate Scott Wyatt currently represents the 55th District, and offered his condolences regarding Hargrove’s passing.
“Terri and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Delegate Frank Hargrove Sr. Delegate Hargrove was a true “Statesman” in the Virginia General Assembly. For 28 years he represented the citizens in Hanover County. He had a tough exterior and yet was very compassionate, being committed to the citizens’ needs. It was an honor to have his endorsement and support when I first announced to run for Delegate. Please keep his family Dale, Frank Jr., Stewart, Wellesley, and their families in your thoughts and prayers. Hanover County is a better place due to his many years of service.”
Hargrove leaves a long and lasting legacy of public service, and the contributions he made to Hanover County are too numerous to list. From his tenacious efforts to build Hanover Airport where the field is named in his honor, or his dogged fight to gain restoration funds for the Virginia War Memorial, he made a lasting impression on all he met or knew.
And his sense of adventurous nature endured throughout his life. In his 50s, Hargrove began long distance running and cycling. He also continued charitable work that included working on the governing bodies of two colleges, Randolph-Macon and Ferrum.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Dale Alderman (Richard Alderman), Frank Jr. (Elizabeth), Stewart (Lynn), and Wellesley (Kim), and grandchildren Oriana (Douglas Fletcher), Stewart (Dana), Sarah, Mark (Amber), Hargrove III, Madeleine, Mollie, Hannah, Graeme, and Bailey, and one great-grandchild, Stewart.