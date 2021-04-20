County NAACP plans legal appeal of Wegman’s

HANOVER – Hanover County NAACP will host a press conference at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 23, to announce a legal appeal of the recently issued permit to build a Wegman’s Distribution Center in the Brown Grove Community.

The press conference will be held at the historic Brown Grove Baptist Church at 9328 Ashcake Rd. in Ashland.

After letters and appeals to the DEQ (Department of Environmental Quality), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the State Water Control Board over the past year, President Patricia Hunter-Jordan, said the residents of the Brown Grove Community are still not being heard. She said the Hanover County NAACP requires that the voices of this community be heeded.

“For years, the voices of this community of color have been ignored for the gain of corporate entities. Despite an overabundance of evidence presented to the state water control board from environmental experts, geologists and lawyers, the board still agreed to allow the permit to move forward in a 4-3 vote,” she added.

“The Hanover County NAACP noted a pattern of disenfranchisement of Black communities: Jackson Ward, Union Hill and now the Brown Grove Community, which will be uprooted by corporate development if we don't unite to condemn this ongoing practice that tears apart Black communities,” she said.