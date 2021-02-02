County offering COVID vaccines

Taylor said staffing has ramped up on that Call Center project that is supplemented by volunteers to man the lines. Taylor said the Center returned 500 phone calls last Saturday. “In one week since the Call Center has been open, we’ve handled 2,200 calls and called back 1,000 people, and we’ve registered 3,000 on the inquiry forms,” Taylor said.

More than 11,000 people have signed up for the vaccine in the CHD that includes multiple counties, but Taylor said the remaining task is significant. He noted that about half Hanover’s population falls into Groups 1a or 1b. Taylor said it could take as long as five months to get through that group with current vaccine supply levels.

“We have a limited supply of vaccine and it’s going to take this long to get through 1a and 1b,” he said. “Logistically, we are prepared to deliver as soon as supplies increase. This is going to take months and we thank our citizens for their patience and understanding,” Taylor concluded.

The county also participated in a regional mass vaccination event at RIR (Richmond Raceway) where 1,900 Hanover County Public Schools employees received their first shots.